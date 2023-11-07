Kim Kardashian Spotted at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Star-Studded Birthday Party in NYC

Watch : Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Recalls Getting Fired

Odell Beckham Jr. was more than happy to kick off his birthday with an epic celebration.

In fact, the Baltimore Ravens player held a star-studded bash for his 31st birthday on Nov. 6 at WSA in New York City. In honor of the occasion, a ton of fellow friends and celebs came out to celebrate the NFL star including Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Lala Anthony, Luka Sabbat, Lori Harvey and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star—whose appearance comes amid rumors that the two are dating—was spotted at the event shortly after she attended the CFDA Awards 2023, wearing a sleeveless black leather dress with a plunging neckline.

In September, sources shared insight into where the pair stood after reports surfaced that the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver began hanging out together.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources told E! News at the time. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."