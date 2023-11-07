Kim Kardashian Spotted at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Star-Studded Birthday Party in NYC

Kim Kardashian stepped out for Odell Beckham Jr.'s star-studded ‘90s-themed birthday bash in New York City on Nov. 6, which comes months after the duo first sparked dating rumors.

Odell Beckham Jr. was more than happy to kick off his birthday with an epic celebration.

In fact, the Baltimore Ravens player held a star-studded bash for his 31st birthday on Nov. 6 at WSA in New York City. In honor of the occasion, a ton of fellow friends and celebs came out to celebrate the NFL star including Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Lala Anthony, Luka Sabbat, Lori Harvey and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star—whose appearance comes amid rumors that the two are dating—was spotted at the event shortly after she attended the CFDA Awards 2023, wearing a sleeveless black leather dress with a plunging neckline.

In September, sources shared insight into where the pair stood after reports surfaced that the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver began hanging out together.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources told E! News at the time. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

As the sources explained of the mom of four, who co-parents kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex Kanye West, "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

But Kim wasn't the only one keeping up with her invitation. Keep reading to see more celebs that were in attendance for the '90s-themed birthday soiree.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony

Emily Ratajkowski

Ashley Graham

Lori Harvey

Luka Sabbat

Emma Chamberlain

Justine Skye

