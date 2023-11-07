Why RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Ended Up in a Wheelchair at BravoCon 2023

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

Shereé Whitfield's foot isn't doing too peachy after a wild weekend in Las Vegas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star landed herself in a wheelchair on Nov. 5 on the last day of BravoCon 2023. The Bravolebrity surprised fans after she posted a photo of herself getting pushed in the chair by The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge.

"Who gon' push her boo?" Shereé captioned the Instagram pic, referencing her forever-iconic season two line, "Who gon' check me boo?"

As for the story behind her injury, the She by Shereé founder addressed the incident later that night while taping the BravoCon Live "Reading Room" episode hosted by Andy Cohen at the Paris Theatre.

"I got into a little altercation with a golf cart," the 53-year-old told the audience after a fan asked about her wheelchair entrance. "I had hurt my foot. But I wanted to be here because you guys have been so supportive."