Housewives History: Shereé Whitfield Tells All on the Fight That Spawned "Who Gon' Check Me, Boo?"

They're the five little words that will probably go down in history as the most memorable line every spoken on The Real Housewives: "Who gon' check me, boo?"
"Not probably. It is the most iconic," Shereé Whitfield told E! News during an exclusive interview ahead of her season 14 return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Shereé uttered the now infamous phrase during a season two fight with her party planner Anthony Shorter, who threatened to "check" her. Now, she's recounting the day that spawned her legendary catchphrase for E! News' Housewives history series, in addition to spilling scoop on season 14.
"What I remember from that day is I was over Anthony. I knew he wasn't the guy for me but of course we're on reality TV so we have to follow everything. So I had to meet with Anthony and let him know that I no longer want to work with him. Something in me said, 'This isn't going to go well.' I never imagined it would go as far as it went.
The Bravo star continued, "This man literally stood up and kind of raised his hands to me. Of course that was cut out, but he raised his hands to me and said, 'Bitch, I will smack the s--t out of you,' or something like that. That's when I jumped up like, 'I wish you would!' It was like an out-of-body experience. I never imagined it would go that way in that direction. I knew he might be upset that I didn't want to continue to use his services but I never thought it would escalate to where it did. But out of that, we got, 'Who gon' check me, boo?' the most iconic moment in reality [TV]."
Shereé says fans come up to her "all the time" and say "Who gon' check me, boo?" in addition to referencing her fashion line She By Shereé.
"I guess I've had a couple really iconic moments on the show that people really, really love," she reflected. "They still love and they still talk about."
Fans last saw Shereé on season 10. She hopes her return will revitalize RHOA with " some laughter and some fun."
"[Last season], you can tell that these girls aren't friends, it's too much drama. It's like these girls are getting together just to argue and fight," she said. "So when [Bravo] reached out to me, that was something I talked to them about and they were definitely on board and in agreeance that, yes, we do want to bring a group of women together, kind of how it started out in the beginning. We were friends. Of course, friends have some disagreements, so we had the drama, but we were friends, we had laughter, we had good times. And it was important for me that it go back to what it used to be."
This season, Shereé has the most "drama" with Drew Sidora.
While she wouldn't give too much away, she teased, "Let me say that if you're going to dish it, you should be able to take it. So throwing out dog bones or throwing out treats when you don't even have a damn animal makes no sense. And then you run. You can't run. If you're going to start it, let her try and finish it."
Shereé also gave a big update on She By Shereé, which might actually get a fashion show with actual clothes this season.
"You're going to see so much with She By Shereé. You're going to actually get to hear all of the valleys and the hills and the mountains I had to cross to get to She By Shereé, to get to this place," she explained. "Throughout the years there's been a lot going on that I never really talked about. So you'll hear me go deep into the reasons why She By Shereé didn't move forward. You'll also get to see the process of me starting from the beginning, from beginning to end. It's a lot but the road that I take, my journey, has never been easy...But I stay determined and I hope people can relate to that."
She'll also show the "ups and downs" of her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, adding, "That's something most relationships go through. Nothing is perfect."
Without confirming if they are still together, Shereé teased of her current relationship status, "I'm happy now, I'm super happy. So you can read into what you want, but I don't want to say too much. But I'm happy to be able to share my relationship journey and my love."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns this Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to see all of the epic season 14 taglines.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)