Amelia Hamlin Leaves Little to the Imagination With Nipple-Baring Dress at CFDA Awards

Amelia Hamlin served more than face at the 2023 CFDA Awards.
The model certainly turned heads at the fashionable affair with her risqué look at New York City's American Museum of Natural History (See every star here). For the special occasion on Nov. 6, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin freed the nipple in a bright blue Alaïa gown.
Amelia's daring design featured completely see-through material that left little to the imagination and long-sleeves with tiered ruffled cuffs. She paired her nipple-baring look with chunky gold bangles, blue high-waisted undies and white heels.
As for her glam? Amelia continued her bold streak, wearing a sleek high ponytail, dark, dramatic eyeliner and a soft nude lip. Of her boundary-pushing outfit at the CFDA Awards, the 22-year-old praised Alaïa designer Pieter Mulier for creating her fashion fantasy.
She wrote on Instagram Stories, "You made all of my dreams come true."
Of course, Amelia has never been afraid to push the boundaries with her style.
When she famously freed the nipple two years ago, she reminded her parents it was all in the name of fashion. "Sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion," Amelia texted her family in a group chat in September 2021, to which mom Lisa replied, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn."
At the time, the influencer sizzled in a sparkly mesh sequin look that she wore during London Fashion Week at a party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. She cheekily captioned her Instagram, "Free the nipple I guess."
And Amelia's younger sister Delilah Hamlin proved just how much she loved the look, commenting, "I'll borrow this next plz."
Of course, Amelia wasn't the only celebrity to take a fashion risk at the 2023 CFDA Awards. Keep reading to see all of the fierce and fabulous looks.