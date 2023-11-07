Amelia Hamlin Leaves Little to the Imagination With Nipple-Baring Dress at CFDA Awards

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologizes For Completely See-Through Look

Amelia Hamlin served more than face at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

The model certainly turned heads at the fashionable affair with her risqué look at New York City's American Museum of Natural History (See every star here). For the special occasion on Nov. 6, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin freed the nipple in a bright blue Alaïa gown.

Amelia's daring design featured completely see-through material that left little to the imagination and long-sleeves with tiered ruffled cuffs. She paired her nipple-baring look with chunky gold bangles, blue high-waisted undies and white heels.

As for her glam? Amelia continued her bold streak, wearing a sleek high ponytail, dark, dramatic eyeliner and a soft nude lip. Of her boundary-pushing outfit at the CFDA Awards, the 22-year-old praised Alaïa designer Pieter Mulier for creating her fashion fantasy.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, "You made all of my dreams come true."