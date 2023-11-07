David Beckham Playfully Calls Out Victoria Beckham Over Workout Fail

Timeout, coach!
David Beckham took advantage of a funny moment to lightly troll his wife Victoria Beckham after she had to take a break from play after their joint morning workout.
"Not that my wife's dramatic or anything," the soccer star wrote on his Nov. 6 Instagram Story, which featured an image of the former Spice Girl splayed on the gym floor, "but this is what happened this morning." In addition to tagging their fitness coach Bobby Rich, David added an "I wanna nap" gif to the image before following up with another snap of Victoria curled up on her side.
But the fashion designer was sure to have her revenge.
After all, she posted an image of David face down on a yoga mat to her own Story, writing, "And the Oscar goes to..."
These playful barbs come as no surprise for a couple that likes to poke fun at each other when given the opportunity.
Case in point: a scene in the recent Beckham docuseries about the former pro-footballer in which he calls his wife out for her claim that she grew up in a "very working class" family.
As Victoria recounted her upbringing, he popped his head through the door to chime in. "Be honest," David jokingly said to his wife, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"
And when Victoria tried to dodge the question, David pressed, "One answer. What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?" To which she conceded, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."
