Matthew Perry Got Chandler’s Cheating Storyline Removed From Friends

Matthew Perry saved Chandler and Monica's romance.
Nine days after the Friends star's death, actress Lisa Cash revealed that she almost played a woman that Chandler (Matthew) cheated on Monica (Courteney Cox) with, but before they could film the episode, she learned that the actor had convinced the show's writers to axe the storyline.
"The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard [Tom Selleck]," Lisa told TMZ, referencing the two-part season five finale: The One In Vegas.
She explained that the original script had Chandler hitting it off with the hotel worker she played following a big fight with Monica.
"We end up talking and laughing and connecting," Lisa continued, "and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character."
But Matthew didn't want Chandler and Monica's relationship to take that route.
"We had rehearsed it and everything," Lisa confessed, "and then the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that he went to the writers and said the audience will never forgive him for cheating on Monica, which, he was probably right."
She added, "That would have changed possibly the course of the show and of his character."
As for the episode that made it to air? Well, the finale concluded with Chandler and Monica making up and deciding to elope in a Las Vegas chapel before changing their mind after Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) beat them to it.
Instead of the other woman, Lisa played a flight attendant and took a moment to share her fond experience of working with Matthew.
"I was new to the industry, and it could have been really intimidating for me—season five of Friends, and a scene with Matthew Perry," she recounted. "But I just felt so comfortable, and he was really likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. And I had fun! It was just really fun doing the scene with him."
And she even agreed that it was the right call to cut the storyline.
"I think it was a good move, because they have that other thing with Ross and Rachel, 'We were on a break,' but Chandler and Monica weren't on a break," she said. "This was a decision that he was going to make to cheat on her. I mean, in the moment and everything, but I don't think the audience could have really forgiven that."
On Oct. 28, Matthew's rep and a law enforcement source confirmed his death to NBC News. He died at age 54 in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, with the law enforcement source saying the incident was treated as a water rescue and there were no signs of foul play.
