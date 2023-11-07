Matthew Perry Got Chandler’s Cheating Storyline Removed From Friends

Watch : Matthew Perry's Funeral: 'Friends' Cast Attends

Matthew Perry saved Chandler and Monica's romance.

Nine days after the Friends star's death, actress Lisa Cash revealed that she almost played a woman that Chandler (Matthew) cheated on Monica (Courteney Cox) with, but before they could film the episode, she learned that the actor had convinced the show's writers to axe the storyline.

"The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard [Tom Selleck]," Lisa told TMZ, referencing the two-part season five finale: The One In Vegas.

She explained that the original script had Chandler hitting it off with the hotel worker she played following a big fight with Monica.

"We end up talking and laughing and connecting," Lisa continued, "and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character."

But Matthew didn't want Chandler and Monica's relationship to take that route.

"We had rehearsed it and everything," Lisa confessed, "and then the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that he went to the writers and said the audience will never forgive him for cheating on Monica, which, he was probably right."