Step Inside Olivia Culpo's Winning Bachelorette Party Ahead of Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Olivia Culpo's bachelorette party is a total touchdown.

The former Miss Universe, who is engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, went all out celebrating her last days as an unmarried woman over the weekend. Joined by her closest gal pals—including sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, as well as models Devon Windsor and Cara Santana—Olivia was fêted in style over the course of not one, but three days ahead of her big wedding.

For extravaganza kicked off on Nov. 3, when Olivia was whisked away by shirtless dancers aboard a private jet headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As seen in an Instagram video, the 31-year-old was greeted with champagne, balloons and oversized cutouts of her fiancé's face as she and her friends took flight.

Upon arrival, the group enjoyed a private dinner at their resort—with the dress code being all-things light pink—before Olivia was surprised with a special fireworks display as a gift from Christian.