Step Inside Olivia Culpo's Winning Bachelorette Party Ahead of Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Olivia Culpo's bachelorette party is a total touchdown.
The former Miss Universe, who is engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, went all out celebrating her last days as an unmarried woman over the weekend. Joined by her closest gal pals—including sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, as well as models Devon Windsor and Cara Santana—Olivia was fêted in style over the course of not one, but three days ahead of her big wedding.
For extravaganza kicked off on Nov. 3, when Olivia was whisked away by shirtless dancers aboard a private jet headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As seen in an Instagram video, the 31-year-old was greeted with champagne, balloons and oversized cutouts of her fiancé's face as she and her friends took flight.
Upon arrival, the group enjoyed a private dinner at their resort—with the dress code being all-things light pink—before Olivia was surprised with a special fireworks display as a gift from Christian.
"I started hysterically crying," the Culpo Sisters star recalled of the night in a TikTok video. "It was a laugh/hysterical cry."
On the second day, the bachelorette party took the seas. Dressed in a white two-piece from Frankies Bikinis, Olivia soaked up the sun and splashed around the waters of El Arco with friends.
To keep the party going, the group then headed to the club for a glitter-themed night out, with Olivia and her girl gang all rocking sequins and sparkles. In one video shared on Instagram Stories, the bride-to-be was seen dancing in a party bus alongside two bodyguards.
"Christian said to get security," she captioned, "and they delivered lmao."
The entire weekend was capped off with an intimate beachside dinner. For the occasion, Olivia wore a white satin gown by Mach & Mach, while the rest of the party donned neutral colors to coordinate with the model.
So, how does Olivia feel after her whirlwind getaway? As she noted in a Nov. 5 Instagram post, "Best weekend ever I could cry."
