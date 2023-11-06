Step Inside Olivia Culpo's Winning Bachelorette Party Ahead of Christian McCaffrey Wedding

Olivia Culpo spare no expense for her three-day bachelorette party, which included coordinating looks with her bridal party and a surprise fireworks display from fiancé Christian McCaffrey.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 06, 2023 11:28 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesCelebritiesOlivia Culpo
Watch: Why Olivia Culpo's Sisters Weren't Told About ENGAGEMENT Plans

Olivia Culpo's bachelorette party is a total touchdown.

The former Miss Universe, who is engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, went all out celebrating her last days as an unmarried woman over the weekend. Joined by her closest gal pals—including sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, as well as models Devon Windsor and Cara Santana—Olivia was fêted in style over the course of not one, but three days ahead of her big wedding.

For extravaganza kicked off on Nov. 3, when Olivia was whisked away by shirtless dancers aboard a private jet headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As seen in an Instagram video, the 31-year-old was greeted with champagne, balloons and oversized cutouts of her fiancé's face as she and her friends took flight.

Upon arrival, the group enjoyed a private dinner at their resort—with the dress code being all-things light pink—before Olivia was surprised with a special fireworks display as a gift from Christian.

photos
Olivia Culpo's Street Style

"I started hysterically crying," the Culpo Sisters star recalled of the night in a TikTok video. "It was a laugh/hysterical cry."

On the second day, the bachelorette party took the seas. Dressed in a white two-piece from Frankies Bikinis, Olivia soaked up the sun and splashed around the waters of El Arco with friends.

 

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

To keep the party going, the group then headed to the club for a glitter-themed night out, with Olivia and her girl gang all rocking sequins and sparkles. In one video shared on Instagram Stories, the bride-to-be was seen dancing in a party bus alongside two bodyguards.

"Christian said to get security," she captioned, "and they delivered lmao."

The entire weekend was capped off with an intimate beachside dinner. For the occasion, Olivia wore a white satin gown by Mach & Mach, while the rest of the party donned neutral colors to coordinate with the model.

So, how does Olivia feel after her whirlwind getaway? As she noted in a Nov. 5 Instagram post, "Best weekend ever I could cry."

As the countdown to Olivia's big day continues, read on to see her cutest moment with her future husband.

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Show Rare PDA on Lunch Date

3

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Show Rare PDA on Lunch Date

3

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

4

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

5

Taylor Swift Proves She's Travis Kelce's No. 1 Fan Amid NFL Milestone