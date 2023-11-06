Jennifer Garner Shows Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller on Lunch Date

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were spotted walking hand in hand in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 4, making it a rare public sighting of the couple.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller aren't keeping their love undercover. 

The Alias alum and the businessman were seen walking hand in hand while out running errands and grabbing lunch in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 4.

For their afternoon together, Jennifer wore a gray top over a black skirt along with black tights and matching loafers. She accessorized her look with an elegant chain and pendant, coordinating earrings, watch and pair of sunglasses. As for John, he sported a blue plaid button-up shirt, jeans and brown boots. 

And while they weren't afraid to show some subtle PDA, it did mark a rare public sighting of the couple. After all, Jennifer and John have largely kept their years-long romance out of the spotlight.

The 13 Going on 30 star and the executive first sparked dating rumors in 2018, three years after she and Ben Affleck—who share kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11 —announced their divorce. And while reports spread that Jennifer and John split in 2020, they were seen by each other's sides the following year.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller Spotted in New York

Even though the pair have stayed tight-lipped on their romance, the actress—who was previously married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004—did once weigh in on if she'd ever consider tying the knot again.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she told People in 2021. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part...I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

As fans wait and see what the future holds for these two, here's a look at more of Jennifer's stylish looks throughout the years.  

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Classic Blue

In honor of her star on the Walk of Fame, the actress wore a classic navy blue dress with an asymmetrical neckline and matching pumps.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Ravishing Red

Jennifer shows off her toned arms in a beautiful red dress and black heeled sandals.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Velvet Vixen

There is no such thing as too much velvet, according to Jennifer. The actress looks radiant in a wine-hued velvet off-the-shoulder number by Jennifer Ortiz with strapped, velvet green Chloe Gosselin heels. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
White Out

Garner captured understated class at its finest in the white-wonder that was her ruffly Roland Mouret at the Baby2Baby Gala. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Fierce in Fringe

The 13 Going on 30 star looks timeless in a tuxedo collared cape over a fringed black dress. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Three Stripes, You're Out

Striped sundresses and sandals are spring's sought after style.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Weather Leather

Newly 44, going on 30, in all black and leather while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fresh Faced Darling

With her minimal makeup, Garner looks as refreshed and youthful as always. She rocks a sweet pink strapless tea-length dress with black flower embellishments, pairing the look with a pair of strappy black heels. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nude & Casual

The beauty looks cute and put together on the red carpet of the 29th American Cinematheque Award honoring Reese Witherspoon.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Save The Children
Don't Mesh With Me

Wearing side swept curls hair style a la Hollywood and rocking a black gown with mesh inserts, the starlet glams up for a great cause - Save the Children.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Huggies
Peachy Keen

The brunette beauty opts for a peach-hued mini and nude suede heels at a Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Little Black Yes

The star wows at the New York premiere of Danny Collins in a swingy little black dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund-California
Lacy Lady

Jen wore a black Valentino dress with white lace overlay at the 23rd Annual Beat The Odds Awards in Beverly Hills.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sweet and Simple

Natural makeup and a simple hairdo made her Dolce & Gabbana gown look more casual at the 2013 Governors Awards.

Jun Sato/WireImage
Stunning Beauty

As the face of Max Mara, Jennifer attended the Marvelous Max Mara photocall in Tokyo in the designer's white sleeveless column gown with a messy updo.

FOCUS FEATURES/Eric Charbonneau
Simply Chic

The Dallas Buyers Club star attended the L.A. premiere wearing a Vionnet navy sleeveless drape gown with Burak Uyan strappy heels. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Red Hot

The actress wowed in a sweet Dolce & Gabbana dress with red lace overlay at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Hot Mama

Jennifer slipped into a Calvin Klein LBD for the designer's Save the Children benefit.

James Devaney/Getty Images
Belle of the Ball

Max Mara honored Jennifer as their first celebrity spokesperson at an NYC party where the lady of the hour wore the designer's black satin strapless cocktail dress.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Neutrogena
Purple Power

The Neutrogena brand ambassador flaunted her ivory skin in a purple knee-length Oscar de la Renta dress and Brian Atwood pumps.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

This custom Gucci gown was perfect on Mrs. Affleck at the 2013 Academy Awards, which she paired with $2.5 million worth of Neil Lane jewels.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
True Beauty

In support of her hubby's award winning movie Argo, the actress wowed in an architectural silhouette by Roland Mouret.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
So Svelte

While husband Ben Affleck took home the highest honor at the 2013 Directors Guild of America Awards for Argo, Jen took over the red carpet with this white Antonio Beradi fitted dress detailed with floral embellishments. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Golden Girl

The 2013 awards season may have been all about her main man, Ben, but his best accessory is definitely his wife! She sparkled in a bronze Oscar de la Renta gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that year. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Pure Glamour

Always chic and sweet, Jen wore a black Oscar de la Renta knee-length dress featuring a sheer embroidered lace overlay and ruffled lace hemline to the 2013 Producers Guild Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Style Statement

Va-va-voom! The mom of three donned a red Vivienne Westwood couture beaded strapless gown with David Webb accessories to the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
In the Nude

The mother of three looked lovely in a nude Dolce & Gabbana dress, Nicholas Kirkwood pumps and David Webb jewels at CinemaCon to promote her film, The Odd Life of Timothy Green.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
True Blue

The actress attends the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., in a bright blue sheath with pleated skirt and nude platform sandals.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Royal Touch

Meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event is a big deal, so Jen is dressed to impress. She selected a drop dead glamorous one-shoulder navy Yves Saint Laurent gown with drop earrings and a silver clutch. Stunning!

Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Style Star

Looking like the gorgeous girl next door in this YSL black mini, the mama attends the 10th Annual Chrysalis Charity Butterfly Ball. Natural makeup, a Ferragamo bag and black Casadei heels complete her look.

