Jennifer Garner Shows Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller on Lunch Date

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says Kids Prefer Ex Ben Affleck's Movies

Jennifer Garner and John Miller aren't keeping their love undercover.

The Alias alum and the businessman were seen walking hand in hand while out running errands and grabbing lunch in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 4.

For their afternoon together, Jennifer wore a gray top over a black skirt along with black tights and matching loafers. She accessorized her look with an elegant chain and pendant, coordinating earrings, watch and pair of sunglasses. As for John, he sported a blue plaid button-up shirt, jeans and brown boots.

And while they weren't afraid to show some subtle PDA, it did mark a rare public sighting of the couple. After all, Jennifer and John have largely kept their years-long romance out of the spotlight.

The 13 Going on 30 star and the executive first sparked dating rumors in 2018, three years after she and Ben Affleck—who share kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11 —announced their divorce. And while reports spread that Jennifer and John split in 2020, they were seen by each other's sides the following year.