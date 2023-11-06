Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Dead at 41 After Fatal Halloween Car Crash With His Kids

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the heartbreaking loss of Taraja Ramsess and three of his children.

The stuntman, who worked on movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, died along with three of his five kids when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Atlanta on Halloween night, according to local outlet WSB-TV. He was 41.

His two daughters, Sundari, 13, and 8-week-old Fujibo, were killed during the crash. His son Kisasi, 10, who was placed on life support after being rushed to the hospital, also succumbed to his injuries.

Ramsess' mom Akili spoke out after the devastating accident to honor her "beautiful, loving, talented" son and shared that two of her granddaughters survived the accident, including 3-year-old Shazia, who remains hospitalized with minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was," Akili wrote in a moving Instagram post Nov. 1. "He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."