Below Deck's Captain Jason Shares Update on 2 Fired Crewmembers After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Captain Jason Chambers is revealing where he stands with Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne after the two crewmembers were fired during season two of Below Deck Down Under for inappropriate sexual behavior towards their co-workers.
"I've stayed in touch," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 4 alongside Chief Stew Aesha Scott. "Because we've all got the opportunity to grow from it. And you can't just push everyone away as a captain. I need to actually hold on to those people. Even in season one, I kept on with the crew, always in contact and see how they are. You don't want to set and forget. Everyone's got an opportunity to grow."
Aesha also praised her boss for helping Luke and Laura learn from their mistakes aboard the Northern Sun.
"Jason as a captain, I remember getting emotional after season two when I said goodbye," she gushed to E!, "because so much of him reminds of my father."
"He's very understanding and he sees everything in everyone and how they can grow," she continued. "He really wants to guide people and help them mature and become better people. So, he'll never leave you stranded."
Luke and Laura were both sent home on the Bravo series' Aug. 7 episode for making unwanted sexual advances towards their costars Stew Margot Sisson and Deckhand Adam Kodra respectively after a night of partying. Both Jason and Aesha immediately stepped in to insure their crew felt safe and let the two yachties.
Following the incident, Jason spoke out against sexual harassment in any workplace.
"I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations—some not so lucky of the outcome—so my heart goes out to them," the Aussie native said in an Aug. 9 Instagram video. "I like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in. Then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew."
Jason concluded by noting he hopes those involved are now "on a better journey to better themselves" and called for "less hate please, more love."
