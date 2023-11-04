Below Deck's Captain Jason Shares Update on 2 Fired Crewmembers After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Captain Jason Chambers is revealing where he stands with Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne after the two crewmembers were fired during season two of Below Deck Down Under for inappropriate sexual behavior towards their co-workers.

"I've stayed in touch," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 4 alongside Chief Stew Aesha Scott. "Because we've all got the opportunity to grow from it. And you can't just push everyone away as a captain. I need to actually hold on to those people. Even in season one, I kept on with the crew, always in contact and see how they are. You don't want to set and forget. Everyone's got an opportunity to grow."

Aesha also praised her boss for helping Luke and Laura learn from their mistakes aboard the Northern Sun.

"Jason as a captain, I remember getting emotional after season two when I said goodbye," she gushed to E!, "because so much of him reminds of my father."