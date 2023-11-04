VPR's Ariana Madix Reveals the Name Tom Sandoval Called Her After Awkward BravoCon Reunion

Watch : Tom Sandoval Says Ariana Madix "Ripped" Necklace Off Him

Ariana Madix just SURved major tea about ex Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that after walking the red carpet at Bravocon 2023 (see every star here), Tom allegedly said less-than-friendly words about her.

"He came on this press line and called me 'stank face' right after," Ariana told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight on Nov. 4, "so I don't think he was planning to [give me an apology]."

Katie Maloney came to Ariana's defense, telling E! at the Las Vegas event, "That man wouldn't know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn't capable."

During the Pump Rules' panel on Nov. 3, Ariana admitted that she hasn't received a genuine apology from Tom after they ended their nine-year romance following his and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' cheating scandal.

For Tom's part, he insisted that he would've handled the situation in a different manner.

"I would have done things differently," he shared during the panel. "I can't change what happened. I'd rather stand here and face it. I don't know what you do."