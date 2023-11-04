VPR's Ariana Madix Reveals the Name Tom Sandoval Called Her After Awkward BravoCon Reunion

Ariana Madix just SURved major tea about ex Tom Sandoval.
The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that after walking the red carpet at Bravocon 2023 (see every star here), Tom allegedly said less-than-friendly words about her.
"He came on this press line and called me 'stank face' right after," Ariana told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight on Nov. 4, "so I don't think he was planning to [give me an apology]."
Katie Maloney came to Ariana's defense, telling E! at the Las Vegas event, "That man wouldn't know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn't capable."
During the Pump Rules' panel on Nov. 3, Ariana admitted that she hasn't received a genuine apology from Tom after they ended their nine-year romance following his and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' cheating scandal.
For Tom's part, he insisted that he would've handled the situation in a different manner.
"I would have done things differently," he shared during the panel. "I can't change what happened. I'd rather stand here and face it. I don't know what you do."
Tom echoed similar sentiments two months ago about navigating life post-Scandoval.
"You walk in and you feel like nobody in the room likes you," he told E! News in September about filming season 11 of the Bravo series. "And it's a s--t feeling. But, I'm glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there."
Ariana also hinted at the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is slated to return in January, and the rollercoaster of emotions fans will see unravel.
"You do what's real," she told E!'s Keltie at Bravocon. "I think that's the most important thing. It's not fun, but you do what makes sense for you and you show up—but protect your peace as much as you can."
While new episodes of Vanderpump Rules won't air for a couple of months, keep reading for everything we know about season 11.
