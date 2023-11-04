Tom Sandoval Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Have His Infamous Lightning Bolt Necklace

Watch : Tom Sandoval Says Ariana Madix "Ripped" Necklace Off Him

Tom Sandoval's latest confession is good as gold.

While attending Bravocon 2023 (See every star here), the Vanderpump Rules star revealed the real reason he hasn't been wearing his infamous lightning bolt necklace. You know, the piece of jewelry he and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss both wore during their months-long romance while he was still with Ariana Madix.

"That necklace is gone," Tom told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Las Vegas event on Nov. 3. "I have a different lightning bolt necklace—it's white gold versus yellow gold."

When asked what happened to the original necklace, he added, "Ariana ripped it off my neck."

While Tom didn't share any additional details about the necklace's disappearance, he noted he's been sporting lightning bolt earrings.

In fact, the 40-year-old rocked his new accessory at Bravocon, pairing them with a pleated jean skirt, black blazer and platform boots. The reality TV star skipped the shirt, baring his chest and tattoos, including what appeared to be new ink on his neck.

"It's not a sticker," Sandoval clarified in an interview with E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight, prompting wingman Tom Schwartz to joke, "He's gone full villain."