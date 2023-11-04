Exclusive

Tom Sandoval Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Have His Infamous Lightning Bolt Necklace

Tom Sandoval revealed what happened to the infamous lightning bolt necklace he and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss wore during their months-long affair last year.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 04, 2023 3:18 PMTags
Watch: Tom Sandoval Says Ariana Madix "Ripped" Necklace Off Him

Tom Sandoval's latest confession is good as gold.

While attending Bravocon 2023 (See every star here), the Vanderpump Rules star revealed the real reason he hasn't been wearing his infamous lightning bolt necklace. You know, the piece of jewelry he and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss both wore during their months-long romance while he was still with Ariana Madix.

"That necklace is gone," Tom told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Las Vegas event on Nov. 3. "I have a different lightning bolt necklace—it's white gold versus yellow gold."

When asked what happened to the original necklace, he added, "Ariana ripped it off my neck."

While Tom didn't share any additional details about the necklace's disappearance, he noted he's been sporting lightning bolt earrings.

In fact, the 40-year-old rocked his new accessory at Bravocon, pairing them with a pleated jean skirt, black blazer and platform boots. The reality TV star skipped the shirt, baring his chest and tattoos, including what appeared to be new ink on his neck.

"It's not a sticker," Sandoval clarified in an interview with E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight, prompting wingman Tom Schwartz to joke, "He's gone full villain."

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

Tom isn't the only one to part ways with his necklace and start fresh. Just last month, Rachel auctioned off her TomTom restaurant hoodies and lightning bolt necklace for charity to celebrate World Mental Health Day. 

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," she told her followers in an Oct. 10 Instagram Story. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them."

She continued, "I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

According to eBay, Rachel raised $5,300 for the gold necklace. As for the two sweatshirts? She sold them for an impressive $9,500 for a total of $14,800. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"It's all about creating a better mindset," Rachel shared, "changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success."

The former beauty queen is practicing what she preaches, as she confirmed earlier this year she won't be filming Vanderpump Rules. However, the new season is expected to air in January.

Keep reading for everything we know about Vanderpump Rules' season 11.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Not Returning

After checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona in July, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss confirmed in August she is not returning for season 11. In fact, she stated that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel told Bethenny Frankel. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

Instagram
Tom Schwart'z New Look

Schwartz debuted bleach-blond hair in August.

Instagram
San Francisco Cast Trip

Season 11 culminates with a group vacation in San Francisco. Madix, Sandoval, Schwartz, Maloney, Kent, Shay, Kennedy and Lewber were all in attendance according to their Instagram Stories touring the Golden Gate bridge and other landmarks.

Instagram
Daniel Wai's Debut

Madix's man joined the cast on their season 11 trip to San Francisco and it seems he's set to make his debut on the show.

Instagram
Coordinating Couple

Madix and Wait coordinated for a night out in SF.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
That's a Wrap

On Aug. 3, Kennedy announced "that's a wrap" on season 11 with a cute pic with Lewber in San Francisco.

