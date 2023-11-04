Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Private Funeral Attended by Friends Cast

Watch : 'Friends' Cast "Destroyed" After Matthew Perry's Death

This is the one where they say goodbye.

Matthew Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral attended by close family and friends, including his Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, according to multiple outlets.

The intimate memorial was reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot where the iconic NBC sitcom was filmed.

The funeral comes nearly a week after Perry—who played Chandler Bing during Friends' 10 season run—died in an apparent drowning. On Oct. 28, the 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home, with first responders later declaring him dead at the scene after a "rapid medical assessment."

His cause of death has been deferred after pending a toxicology report, authorities previously told NBC News. Results from an initial autopsy were inconclusive, per the outlet, and further investigation has been petitioned.