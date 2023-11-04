Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Reveals Where Her Relationship With Nick Cannon Really Stands

Watch : Bre Tiesi Says She Came to IGNITE Selling Sunset Season 6

Bre Tiesi isn't on the market for your opinion.

In fact, the Selling Sunset star recently shared that she is happy with where she stands regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 16-month-old son Legendary.

"I love Nick," Bre told her castmates on season seven of the Netflix show, per People. "I'm happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date."

However, when costar Emma Hernan asked whether Nick would be mad or not if Bre dated, the real estate agent replied, "I don't know. Maybe."

It was a response that stunned Chrishell Stause, who remarked, "You've got to be kidding me. That's not fair."

Bre explained that she is content with how the situation has transpired, which includes Nick being a dad to 12 children with multiple women.

"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn't," she confessed. "And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."