Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Reveals Where Her Relationship With Nick Cannon Really Stands

Bre Tiesi isn't on the market for your opinion.
In fact, the Selling Sunset star recently shared that she is happy with where she stands regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 16-month-old son Legendary.
"I love Nick," Bre told her castmates on season seven of the Netflix show, per People. "I'm happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date."
However, when costar Emma Hernan asked whether Nick would be mad or not if Bre dated, the real estate agent replied, "I don't know. Maybe."
It was a response that stunned Chrishell Stause, who remarked, "You've got to be kidding me. That's not fair."
Bre explained that she is content with how the situation has transpired, which includes Nick being a dad to 12 children with multiple women.
"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn't," she confessed. "And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."
Chrishell went on to praise Bre for ushering a "new age power position," adding, "You don't need anything from anyone. Your child is obviously well taken care of. You're not looking for, you know, any kind of hole to be filled. You're fulfilling yourself."
Bre agreed with her bestie and added, "Well, maybe we could tell Chelsea [Lazkani] that."
As viewers may remember, during season six of Selling Sunset, Bre faced off with the fellow Oppenheim Group agent after she continuously commented on the relator's relationship with Nick.
"You're judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life," Bre said while confronting Chelsea in the final episode. "You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f--k if they understand my relationship."
She added at the time, "This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him. You don't."
But Chelsea was set on being the closer in this conversation. "Maybe I'm too freaking conventional or traditional. I don't get it, girl," she replied, to which Bre snapped, "You don't have to."
Earlier this year, Bre confirmed that she's still on the outs with Chelsea. "I stand nowhere with Chelsea except very far away from her," Bre told People in May. "I am good on her. I wish her the best, and she can sort out whatever issue it is that she seems to have with me and my family. Sounds like she needs to figure that out."
And while fans know where Bre and Chelsea's friendship stands, keep reading to learn about the love lives of the Selling Sunset stars.