Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Reveals Where Her Relationship With Nick Cannon Really Stands

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi shared that she is happy in her relationship with Nick Cannon, but if she wants to date other people, she will.

Bre Tiesi isn't on the market for your opinion.

In fact, the Selling Sunset star recently shared that she is happy with where she stands regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 16-month-old son Legendary.

"I love Nick," Bre told her castmates on season seven of the Netflix show, per People"I'm happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date."

However, when costar Emma Hernan asked whether Nick would be mad or not if Bre dated, the real estate agent replied, "I don't know. Maybe."

It was a response that stunned Chrishell Stause, who remarked, "You've got to be kidding me. That's not fair."

Bre explained that she is content with how the situation has transpired, which includes Nick being a dad to 12 children with multiple women.

"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn't," she confessed. "And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."

Chrishell went on to praise Bre for ushering a "new age power position," adding, "You don't need anything from anyone. Your child is obviously well taken care of. You're not looking for, you know, any kind of hole to be filled. You're fulfilling yourself."

Bre agreed with her bestie and added, "Well, maybe we could tell Chelsea [Lazkani] that."

As viewers may remember, during season six of Selling Sunset, Bre faced off with the fellow Oppenheim Group agent after she continuously commented on the relator's relationship with Nick.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Flipper's Boogie Palace

"You're judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life," Bre said while confronting Chelsea in the final episode. "You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f--k if they understand my relationship."

She added at the time, "This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him. You don't."

But Chelsea was set on being the closer in this conversation. "Maybe I'm too freaking conventional or traditional. I don't get it, girl," she replied, to which Bre snapped, "You don't have to."

Earlier this year, Bre confirmed that she's still on the outs with Chelsea. "I stand nowhere with Chelsea except very far away from her," Bre told People in May. "I am good on her. I wish her the best, and she can sort out whatever issue it is that she seems to have with me and my family. Sounds like she needs to figure that out."

And while fans know where Bre and Chelsea's friendship stands, keep reading to learn about the love lives of the Selling Sunset stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

