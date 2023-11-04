Lisa Vanderpump Hilariously Roasts Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval's Denim Skirt Outfit

Watch : 'Vanderpump Rules' Reveals Explosive Season 11 Teaser

Lisa Vanderpump would like Tom Sandoval to pump the brakes on his more daring looks.

Specifically, the denim kilt he wore to BravoCon 2023.

On Nov. 3, Sandoval walked the red carpet at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas clad in a pleated jean skirt, black blazer and platform boots. The 40-year-old opted not to wear a shirt under his jacket, choosing to show off his bare chest and neck tattoos instead. And living up to his title as frontman of Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, he capped off the eye-popping 'fit with chains, oversized sunglasses and a lightning bolt earring.

"I think he should've come out looking more debonair," Vanderpump quipped to E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the event, explaining that the skirt "didn't really work for me."

However, the Vanderpump Rules boss noted that Sandoval "always got such great style," though she wished he reigned it in alongside pal Tom Schwartz on this particularly occasion.