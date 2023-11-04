Lisa Vanderpump Hilariously Roasts Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval's Denim Skirt Outfit

Lisa Vanderpump would like Tom Sandoval to pump the brakes on his more daring looks.
Specifically, the denim kilt he wore to BravoCon 2023.
On Nov. 3, Sandoval walked the red carpet at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas clad in a pleated jean skirt, black blazer and platform boots. The 40-year-old opted not to wear a shirt under his jacket, choosing to show off his bare chest and neck tattoos instead. And living up to his title as frontman of Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, he capped off the eye-popping 'fit with chains, oversized sunglasses and a lightning bolt earring.
"I think he should've come out looking more debonair," Vanderpump quipped to E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the event, explaining that the skirt "didn't really work for me."
However, the Vanderpump Rules boss noted that Sandoval "always got such great style," though she wished he reigned it in alongside pal Tom Schwartz on this particularly occasion.
"They look great together," Vanderpump added. "This could've been a moment where they could've done something together."
But don't expect Sandoval to be rocking his infamous lightning bolt necklace these days. While Raquel Leviss has sold the one she got during their affair, the TomTom founder said his copy has been MIA since an argument with ex Ariana Madix over Scandoval.
"That necklace is gone," he told E! in a separate interview. "It got ripped off my neck. Ariana ripped it off my neck."
So, what does Schwartz think of his best friend's style? For one, Sandoval's new—and very permanent—tattoos have raised his eyebrows.
"It's not a sticker," Sandoval clarified during a Nov. 3 interview with E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight, prompting Schwartz to joke, "He's gone full villain."
