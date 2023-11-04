Proof Nick Carter’s Love of Fatherhood Is Larger Than Life

The shape of Nick Carter's heart is his three children.
In fact, while the singer has spent nearly three decades serenading audiences all over the world with the Backstreet Boys, he relishes in life at home with his three kids—son Odin, 7, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2—and wife Lauren Kitt.
"My children are my everything," Nick told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "You know, if I lost everything, if I wasn't a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn't have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them, as long as I still had my kids, as long as I still had my family, I'd be okay."
And for the 43-year-old—who recently released a new solo single "Made For Us"—there's nothing better than focusing on his everyday parenting duties.
"All this other stuff on the outside doesn't matter to me, and that's what I focus on," he continued. "You know, being present with my children, listening to them, parent-teacher conferences, driving them to school, trying to be the best father that I can."
As for whether his kids may be following in his musical footsteps one day? Well, it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
"Both of my girls, they love to sing," Nick revealed. "They just literally sing and drum and play guitar. It's funny, when all my kids were really little, infants, I would sing to them before they went to sleep, every single one of them. So that was in them."
And at-home performances have continued as the children have gotten older.
"And now that they're older, Saoirse, actually when I try to play the guitar and prepare for tour, she gets really emotional over it, she has big feelings," Nick—who is currently on his Who I Am Tour through November—explained. "But then she'll come in the room, and she'll jump on the electronic drum set, and she'll have these big headphones on, and she'll just be banging out. So she's into music, but she likes the drums more, and that's great. And she sings too. All of them get on the karaoke machine, and they're just singing by themselves."
So if their childhood interest proves lasting, their dad is ready to support them—under one condition.
"If they ever wanted to do it, you know I would support them," Nick said, before adding with a smile, "but it's school first. School first, and then when you wanna do it, then you can do it in school."