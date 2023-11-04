Proof Nick Carter’s Love of Fatherhood Is Larger Than Life

Watch : Nick Carter Talks New Music, Remembers Brother Aaron

The shape of Nick Carter's heart is his three children.

In fact, while the singer has spent nearly three decades serenading audiences all over the world with the Backstreet Boys, he relishes in life at home with his three kids—son Odin, 7, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2—and wife Lauren Kitt.

"My children are my everything," Nick told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "You know, if I lost everything, if I wasn't a Backstreet Boy anymore, if I didn't have the opportunity to still perform for people and entertain them, as long as I still had my kids, as long as I still had my family, I'd be okay."

And for the 43-year-old—who recently released a new solo single "Made For Us"—there's nothing better than focusing on his everyday parenting duties.

"All this other stuff on the outside doesn't matter to me, and that's what I focus on," he continued. "You know, being present with my children, listening to them, parent-teacher conferences, driving them to school, trying to be the best father that I can."