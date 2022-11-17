Nick Carter "Back to Daddy Duties" in Heartwarming Family Photos

Watch : Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is focusing on being a parent.

The Backstreet Boys member is settling back into family life following the end of the band's European tour on Nov. 10. Before the United States tour kicks up again in Detroit on Dec. 6, Nick is taking time to share special moments with son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months.

In images posted to Instagram on Nov. 17, Nick—who shares the three children with wife Lauren Kitt Carter—uploaded sweet snapshots of a family car ride, his kids doodling with chalk on a wall and a casual stroll through the neighborhood on a sunny day.

He captioned his post, "Back to daddy duties."

Other photos show Nick hugging all three of his children with a blanket wrapped around them, as well as a grinning Saoirse as she holds up a hand with raspberries placed on her fingers.