Nick Carter "Back to Daddy Duties" in Heartwarming Family Photos

Nick Carter is focusing on being a parent.
The Backstreet Boys member is settling back into family life following the end of the band's European tour on Nov. 10. Before the United States tour kicks up again in Detroit on Dec. 6, Nick is taking time to share special moments with son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months.
In images posted to Instagram on Nov. 17, Nick—who shares the three children with wife Lauren Kitt Carter—uploaded sweet snapshots of a family car ride, his kids doodling with chalk on a wall and a casual stroll through the neighborhood on a sunny day.
He captioned his post, "Back to daddy duties."
Other photos show Nick hugging all three of his children with a blanket wrapped around them, as well as a grinning Saoirse as she holds up a hand with raspberries placed on her fingers.
The singer's first homecoming post came on Nov. 13, where he captioned an image of his children, "After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them."
Nick's return comes just after the Nov. 5 death of his Aaron Carter. The former child star was found dead in his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34 years old. So far, no cause of death has been revealed.
A day after the news broke, Nick mourned his brother on social media, writing, "my heart has been broke today."
"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he wrote on Nov. 6. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
Nick and his sister Angel Carter have since then honored Aaron's legacy by establishing a donation fund to support the children's mental health organization, On Our Sleeves, of which the singer serves as an ambassador.
"Gifts fund educational content, lesson plans for schools and activities for schools and organizations," a rep for Nick said in a statement on Nov. 14. "By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."