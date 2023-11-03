Matthew Perry Foundation Launched In His Honor to Help Others Struggling With Addiction

Matthew Perry's friends and family are ensuring his legacy lives on.
Days after the Friends star's sudden passing on Oct. 28 at 54, his loved ones have announced the creation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, which is dedicated to helping others struggling with addiction.
"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the organization said in a Nov. 3 statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."
Over his lifetime, the Whole Nine Yards star was candid about his struggles with addiction, with him detailing his journey in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. And he sought use his experiences to help others going through their own difficulties with drugs and alcohol.
In fact, it was that work he hoped truly lived on after his passing, his award-worthy acting work coming second.
"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned," the organization's website quotes Matthew as saying. "And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."
It was work the Fools Rush In also prioritized in his lifetime, including his creation of the Perry House in Malibu, a sober-living facility for men. Because he hoped helping people would be his ultimate legacy.
"That's what I want," Matthew said on the Q with Tom Power podcast in 2022. "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it."
And help he did. Amid the many messages of love shared about Matthew since his death, there were also those who shared the gratitude for the actor.
One such post was from former NFL player Ryan Leaf, who shared a moving video speaking to how Matthew helped him in his sobriety journey.
Ryan captioned his Nov. 1 video, "I've waited to speak about this. It's hard to. When there are those who actually have had a hand in saving your life what can you really say…Thank you Matt, my family thanks you, and I hope you now have found that peace! #soberlife"
