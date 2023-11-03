Matthew Perry Foundation Launched In His Honor to Help Others Struggling With Addiction

Watch : Matthew Perry Death: Friends & Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Matthew Perry's friends and family are ensuring his legacy lives on.

Days after the Friends star's sudden passing on Oct. 28 at 54, his loved ones have announced the creation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, which is dedicated to helping others struggling with addiction.

"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the organization said in a Nov. 3 statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

Over his lifetime, the Whole Nine Yards star was candid about his struggles with addiction, with him detailing his journey in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. And he sought use his experiences to help others going through their own difficulties with drugs and alcohol.

In fact, it was that work he hoped truly lived on after his passing, his award-worthy acting work coming second.