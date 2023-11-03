The Truth About Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's Concert Outing

Watch : Olivia Wilde SLAMS Leaked Custody Papers in Jason Sudeikis Case

It ain't (Las)so! Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's latest play appears to be platonic.

After the two were spotted out at a Guns N' Roses concert together in Los Angeles Nov. 1, an insider close to the pair is shutting down romance rumors.

"They've been friends for over 15 years," a source familiar with the situation told E! News, pointing out they've starred in two films together.

Jason, 48, and Lake, 44, worked together on the 2008 movie What Happens in Vegas and again on A Good Old Fashioned Orgy in 2011.

For their night out at the Hollywood Bowl, the Ted Lasso star donned a pink sweatshirt and black baseball cap, while the Bless This Mess actress sported a black jacket and wore her light-brown hair down. The longtime friends—who sat in a box together—were seen chatting throughout the night, per TMZ.

Both pals appear to be single, with Jason calling it quits with his fiancée of seven years, Olivia Wilde, in 2020. Shortly after, Jason—who shares kids Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, with Olivia—briefly dated his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell in 2021.