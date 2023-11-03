The Truth About Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's Concert Outing

After Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell attended a Guns N' Roses concert together, a source told E! News what is really going on between the two.

It ain't (Las)so! Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's latest play appears to be platonic.

After the two were spotted out at a Guns N' Roses concert together in Los Angeles Nov. 1, an insider close to the pair is shutting down romance rumors.

"They've been friends for over 15 years," a source familiar with the situation told E! News, pointing out they've starred in two films together.

Jason, 48, and Lake, 44, worked together on the 2008 movie What Happens in Vegas and again on A Good Old Fashioned Orgy in 2011.

For their night out at the Hollywood Bowl, the Ted Lasso star donned a pink sweatshirt and black baseball cap, while the Bless This Mess actress sported a black jacket and wore her light-brown hair down. The longtime friends—who sat in a box together—were seen chatting throughout the night, per TMZ.

Both pals appear to be single, with Jason calling it quits with his fiancée of seven years, Olivia Wilde, in 2020. Shortly after, Jason—who shares kids Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, with Olivia—briefly dated his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell in 2021.

Everything the Ted Lasso Cast and Creators Have Said About the Potential Series Finale

However, the two went their separate ways a year later, with an insider telling E! News at the time that "it was definitely never a serious thing."

The source added, "Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship," noting they are "longtime friends who have been close for years."

As for Lake's relationship history? Well, the No Strings Attached actress split from her husband, artist Scott Campbell, after seven years of marriage in 2020. At the time, Lake—who share kids Nova, 9, and Ozgood, 6, with Scott—announced their breakup on social media.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," she wrote on Instagram. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

In 2022, Lake sparked romance rumors with Chris Rock after they were photographed having dinner together in LA. But a year later, the comedian told the audience during a live taping of his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, that he was "single," per Page Six.

Keep reading to get a glimpse of Jason and Olivia's kids over the years.

Mini-Me

Olivia and Daisy celebrating National Daughters Day with an adorable hug.

Rocker in the Making

"It's good to be Otis," Olivia said, adding that they adore Quest Love.

 

Game Guru

The director joked in April 2020, "I have never seen anyone cheat so badly."

Little Ballerina

Daisy clearly inherited the performing gene from her parents.

Perfect Hollywood Pose

For National Sibling Day in 2020, the Don't Worry Darling director captioned this pic, "It's important to have an accomplice."

Writers' Strike

Olivia brought her children as part of the writers' strike in 2023, writing, "Core memories include learning about corporate greed even when you wanna love Netflix."

Shenanigans

"Little big foot," she captioned this shot in October 2020.

Imagination Unlocked

Some mischief was had in March 2019.

National Sibling Day

The skater boy and girl played together in a video she shared in April 2019: "Happy #nationalsiblingsday to these cool kids who let me kick it with them all the time as long as I bring snacks."

Daisy Darling

The actress teased, "She looks like she just realized she crawled in bed with the wrong woman."

Super Powers

For National Daughter Day in 2020, Olivia called Daisy "my super hero times infinity plus a million."

Let It Go

"It's been a Frozen summer," Olivia simply wrote in July 2019.

Selfie Sesh

The pair were all smiles for a sweet day out.

Nap Time

The Booksmart director shared, "My favorite nap lap."

 

Natural History Museum Outing

Posting a photo from the London museum, Olivia wrote, "My people. (Quick Q: how many times can you wash an Elsa dress before her powers are released, triggering a new ice age, and/or the dress rips?)."

Plushie Pal

"No one is talking about how the stuffed animals are doing with all this," Olivia quipped in September 2020.

 

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

Olivia shared a photo of dress-up in a garden.

