The Truth About Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's Concert Outing

It ain't (Las)so! Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's latest play appears to be platonic.
After the two were spotted out at a Guns N' Roses concert together in Los Angeles Nov. 1, an insider close to the pair is shutting down romance rumors.
"They've been friends for over 15 years," a source familiar with the situation told E! News, pointing out they've starred in two films together.
Jason, 48, and Lake, 44, worked together on the 2008 movie What Happens in Vegas and again on A Good Old Fashioned Orgy in 2011.
For their night out at the Hollywood Bowl, the Ted Lasso star donned a pink sweatshirt and black baseball cap, while the Bless This Mess actress sported a black jacket and wore her light-brown hair down. The longtime friends—who sat in a box together—were seen chatting throughout the night, per TMZ.
Both pals appear to be single, with Jason calling it quits with his fiancée of seven years, Olivia Wilde, in 2020. Shortly after, Jason—who shares kids Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, with Olivia—briefly dated his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell in 2021.
However, the two went their separate ways a year later, with an insider telling E! News at the time that "it was definitely never a serious thing."
The source added, "Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship," noting they are "longtime friends who have been close for years."
As for Lake's relationship history? Well, the No Strings Attached actress split from her husband, artist Scott Campbell, after seven years of marriage in 2020. At the time, Lake—who share kids Nova, 9, and Ozgood, 6, with Scott—announced their breakup on social media.
"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," she wrote on Instagram. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."
In 2022, Lake sparked romance rumors with Chris Rock after they were photographed having dinner together in LA. But a year later, the comedian told the audience during a live taping of his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, that he was "single," per Page Six.
