Proof Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Night Out Is Anything But Shallow

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spend Time Together in NYC

Hey, we just wanted you to take another look at Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

After all, the pair stepped out together again as romance rumors between the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor continue to swirl. On Nov. 1, they were spotted arriving to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, an off-Broadway play starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.

For the occasion, Gigi, 28, was bundled up in a long, patterned coat with her signature blonde hair tucked underneath a New York Yankees baseball cap. Meanwhile, a bespectacled Bradley, 48, donned a black jacket, gray pants and sneakers.

The outing comes a month after the two were first linked. In early October, Gigi and the Oscar nominee was seen leaving a group dinner at Italian hotspot Via Carota and getting into the same car. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.