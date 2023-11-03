Proof Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Night Out Is Anything But Shallow

Hey, we just wanted you to take another look at Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
After all, the pair stepped out together again as romance rumors between the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor continue to swirl. On Nov. 1, they were spotted arriving to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, an off-Broadway play starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.
For the occasion, Gigi, 28, was bundled up in a long, patterned coat with her signature blonde hair tucked underneath a New York Yankees baseball cap. Meanwhile, a bespectacled Bradley, 48, donned a black jacket, gray pants and sneakers.
The outing comes a month after the two were first linked. In early October, Gigi and the Oscar nominee was seen leaving a group dinner at Italian hotspot Via Carota and getting into the same car. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.
Dating speculation began pouring in on Oct. 20, when they braved the rain during a morning walk. At the time, Gigi kept warm in a black overcoat, matching pants and a gray knit beanie, while Bradley kept things casual in a blue pullover sweater, black sweatpants and a pair of Ellen DeGeneres Show-branded boxers poking up from the waistband of his trousers.
Neither have publicly spoken about the status of their relationship, though they share mutual friends. Bradley is a longtime pal of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year following the Titanic alum's breakup from Camila Morrone.
On the other hand, Gigi has worked with Irina Shayk, who Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea. Interestingly enough, Irina also sparked romance rumors with Leo this April when they attended Coachella together, but a source later told E! News that the hangout was strictly platonic.
In the past, Gigi has dated musician Cody Simpson and One Direction alum Zayn Malik, the father of her 3-year-old daughter Khai.
To see Gigi and Bradley's latest date night, keep reading.