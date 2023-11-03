Proof Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Night Out Is Anything But Shallow

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper continued to spend time with each other amid romance rumors, stepping out to catch the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Hey, we just wanted you to take another look at Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

After all, the pair stepped out together again as romance rumors between the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor continue to swirl. On Nov. 1, they were spotted arriving to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, an off-Broadway play starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.

For the occasion, Gigi, 28, was bundled up in a long, patterned coat with her signature blonde hair tucked underneath a New York Yankees baseball cap. Meanwhile, a bespectacled Bradley, 48, donned a black jacket, gray pants and sneakers.

The outing comes a month after the two were first linked. In early October, Gigi and the Oscar nominee was seen leaving a group dinner at Italian hotspot Via Carota and getting into the same car. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. 

The Cutest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

Dating speculation began pouring in on Oct. 20, when they braved the rain during a morning walk. At the time, Gigi kept warm in a black overcoat, matching pants and a gray knit beanie, while Bradley kept things casual in a blue pullover sweater, black sweatpants and a pair of Ellen DeGeneres Show-branded boxers poking up from the waistband of his trousers.

Neither have publicly spoken about the status of their relationship, though they share mutual friends. Bradley is a longtime pal of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year following the Titanic alum's breakup from Camila Morrone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On the other hand, Gigi has worked with Irina Shayk, who Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea. Interestingly enough, Irina also sparked romance rumors with Leo this April when they attended Coachella together, but a source later told E! News that the hangout was strictly platonic.

In the past, Gigi has dated musician Cody Simpson and One Direction alum Zayn Malik, the father of her 3-year-old daughter Khai.

To see Gigi and Bradley's latest date night, keep reading.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Hitting the Town

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper stepped out on Nov. 1 to see the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Strutting Her Stuff

For the outing in New York, the model kept warm in a vibrant trench coat and black Yankees ball cap.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Side-by-Side

The pair were seen walking together in the Big Apple.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

The Show Must Go On

This isn't their first night out: The Silver Linings Playbook actor was seen having dinner with Gigi at the Via Carota restaurant in New York last month.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Showstopper

Gigi, 28, and Bradley, 48, were pictured in a buzzy moment as they slipped into the theater. 

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Hold the Stage

The nine-time Oscar nominee was seen in glasses and a dark coat during the intimate outing.

Christopher Sadowski / MEGA

Curtain Call

The stars enjoyed an entertaining evening at the Lucille Lortel Theater to see Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott's new play.

