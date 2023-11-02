Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Has Influenced Her "Relaxed" Personal Chapter

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck

Let's get loud for Ben Affleck's unwavering support of his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The singer recently recalled how her husband has helped her understand and appreciate her worth.

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in comments posted Nov. 2. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

She continued, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

J.Lo, 54, and Ben, 51, married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance in 2021 and then tied the knot in a larger wedding ceremony in front of family and friends at the actor's Georgia estate one month later.