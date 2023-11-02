Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Has Influenced Her "Relaxed" Personal Chapter

Jennifer Lopez spoke out about how her husband Ben Affleck has helped her understand her worth.

By Corinne Heller Nov 02, 2023 8:39 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck

Let's get loud for Ben Affleck's unwavering support of his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The singer recently recalled how her husband has helped her understand and appreciate her worth.

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in comments posted Nov. 2. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

She continued, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

J.Lo, 54, and Ben, 51, married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance in 2021 and then tied the knot in a larger wedding ceremony in front of family and friends at the actor's Georgia estate one month later.

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Ben has been vocal in his adoration for his wife. "This is the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular," he said about Jennifer on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, adding, "She works out. I mean, I work out too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old. The work ethic is real. The discipline is very real but also, the superhuman thing is real."

With their marriage, the pair are now a blended family—Ben shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme, 15.

And in August, Jennifer reflected on the couple's 20-year road to the aisle by teasing the lyrics from her upcoming song "Dear Ben Pt. II."

"Dear Ben," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple on their Georgia wedding. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"

Look back at Jennifer and Ben's road to romance:

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Philippe Shangti
July 2021: Happy Birthday Jennifer

Ben and Jen party at her 52nd birthday party at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France, where she sings along to her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

4

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

5

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume