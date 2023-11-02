Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Has Influenced Her "Relaxed" Personal Chapter

Let's get loud for Ben Affleck's unwavering support of his wife Jennifer Lopez.
The singer recently recalled how her husband has helped her understand and appreciate her worth.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in comments posted Nov. 2. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."
She continued, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."
J.Lo, 54, and Ben, 51, married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their early aughts romance in 2021 and then tied the knot in a larger wedding ceremony in front of family and friends at the actor's Georgia estate one month later.
Ben has been vocal in his adoration for his wife. "This is the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular," he said about Jennifer on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, adding, "She works out. I mean, I work out too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old. The work ethic is real. The discipline is very real but also, the superhuman thing is real."
With their marriage, the pair are now a blended family—Ben shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme, 15.
And in August, Jennifer reflected on the couple's 20-year road to the aisle by teasing the lyrics from her upcoming song "Dear Ben Pt. II."
"Dear Ben," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple on their Georgia wedding. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"
