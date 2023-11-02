Jessica Simpson Has the Perfect Response to Madison LeCroy's Newlyweds Halloween Costume

For Halloween, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and her husband Brett Randle recreated Jessica Simpson's Chicken of the Sea scene from the singer's show with ex Nick Lachey Newlyweds.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 02, 2023 7:45 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonNick LacheyHalloweenCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Teases Reality TV Return

In a sea of Halloween costumes, Madison LeCroy's sticks out.

The Southern Charm star and her husband Brett Randle recreated the famous Chicken of the Sea scene from Jessica Simpson and ex-husband Nick Lachey's early aughts show Newlyweds in which she asks him if the tuna brand they were eating was chicken or fish.

In fact, the South Carolina-based pair's reenactment earned a shout-out from Jessica herself. Underneath the costume photo Madison posted on Instagram Oct. 31, the "With You" singer commented the dish is, "Best with miracle whip, apples and chopped pickles." The Bravolebrity decided to take her up on the advice by replying, "I'm going to try it." And needless to say, Madison was pretty excited about the exchange.

"When I tell you that I just screamed and scared the living s--t out of Brett," she said in an Instagram Stories video. "He was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Jessica Simpson is in my f--king messages!' No, I've made it."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Family Album

Newlyweds aired from 2003 to 2005, with Jessica and Nick announcing their split later that year and finalizing their divorce in 2006. However, the Dukes of Hazzard star, who is now married to Eric Johnson, has made it clear she doesn't blame the show for the end of her relationship with the 98 Degrees singer, who went on to wed Vanessa Lachey.

Instagram, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

"I don't believe that the show is what tore our marriage apart," Jessica told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM in 2020. "Nick and I were very great at being together publicly and on-camera. We were best at our relationship when we were singing together. I feel like we were at home in that place. But as far as doing the reality show, we just kind of had fun with it until the end—until we started having marital problems. And I just can't lie to people, and I felt like I was being a phony, and I didn't want to continue on with that. It wasn't real anymore."

And while Jessica has shown time and time again that she can laugh off the Chicken of the Sea moment, she said people still approach her about it. As she playfully put it to the outlet, "It like haunts me."

To see more stars' Halloween costumes, keep reading.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler & Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner & Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip & Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

4

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume

5

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles