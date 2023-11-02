Jessica Simpson Has the Perfect Response to Madison LeCroy's Newlyweds Halloween Costume

In a sea of Halloween costumes, Madison LeCroy's sticks out.
The Southern Charm star and her husband Brett Randle recreated the famous Chicken of the Sea scene from Jessica Simpson and ex-husband Nick Lachey's early aughts show Newlyweds in which she asks him if the tuna brand they were eating was chicken or fish.
In fact, the South Carolina-based pair's reenactment earned a shout-out from Jessica herself. Underneath the costume photo Madison posted on Instagram Oct. 31, the "With You" singer commented the dish is, "Best with miracle whip, apples and chopped pickles." The Bravolebrity decided to take her up on the advice by replying, "I'm going to try it." And needless to say, Madison was pretty excited about the exchange.
"When I tell you that I just screamed and scared the living s--t out of Brett," she said in an Instagram Stories video. "He was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Jessica Simpson is in my f--king messages!' No, I've made it."
Newlyweds aired from 2003 to 2005, with Jessica and Nick announcing their split later that year and finalizing their divorce in 2006. However, the Dukes of Hazzard star, who is now married to Eric Johnson, has made it clear she doesn't blame the show for the end of her relationship with the 98 Degrees singer, who went on to wed Vanessa Lachey.
"I don't believe that the show is what tore our marriage apart," Jessica told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM in 2020. "Nick and I were very great at being together publicly and on-camera. We were best at our relationship when we were singing together. I feel like we were at home in that place. But as far as doing the reality show, we just kind of had fun with it until the end—until we started having marital problems. And I just can't lie to people, and I felt like I was being a phony, and I didn't want to continue on with that. It wasn't real anymore."
And while Jessica has shown time and time again that she can laugh off the Chicken of the Sea moment, she said people still approach her about it. As she playfully put it to the outlet, "It like haunts me."
