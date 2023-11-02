You’re Bound 2 Laugh After Hearing Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Roast About Kanye West's Cooking Skills

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says North Prefers Life With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and North West have different ideas of what it means to live the good life.

That's why the 10-year-old prefers to spending time with her dad Kanye West, according to Kim, who revealed on the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians that North told her that she thinks the rapper's home is way more fun.

"She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" the SKIMs mogul relayed to Kourtney Kardashian during a discussion about parenting. "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security.'"

Kim went on to note that North would often return home from Ye's place and rave about how they cooked instant noodles together.

"That's amazing that you make ramen, you know," she quipped. "Like, great."

To which Kourtney joked back, "That you boil water and pour it onto some noodles."

Still, Kim—who also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband—is appreciative of North's candor. After all, she noted in a separate confessional that the tween is "my lesson on this planet."