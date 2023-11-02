You’re Bound 2 Laugh After Hearing Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Roast About Kanye West's Cooking Skills

Kim Kardashian hilariously roasted ex Kanye West's cooking skills after their 10-year-old daughter North West revealed that she prefers to spend time at the rapper's apartment instead.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 02, 2023 8:12 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Says North Prefers Life With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and North West have different ideas of what it means to live the good life.

That's why the 10-year-old prefers to spending time with her dad Kanye West, according to Kim, who revealed on the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians that North told her that she thinks the rapper's home is way more fun.

"She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" the SKIMs mogul relayed to Kourtney Kardashian during a discussion about parenting. "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security.'"

Kim went on to note that North would often return home from Ye's place and rave about how they cooked instant noodles together.

"That's amazing that you make ramen, you know," she quipped. "Like, great."

To which Kourtney joked back, "That you boil water and pour it onto some noodles."

Still, Kim—who also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband—is appreciative of North's candor. After all, she noted in a separate confessional that the tween is "my lesson on this planet."

photos
North West's Sassiest Moments on Social Media

"I'm supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience," the reality star explained of her oldest. "She has taught me a lot about life."

 

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

As for North, she's already got her parents' entrepreneurial spirit. "I'm going to do art on the side," North recently told i-D, adding that she has plans to walk dogs "to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive."

"Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS," North added, "and I want to be a business owner."

To see North and Kim's cutest moments, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

4

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

5

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume