Prince William Reveals Prince George Is a Budding Athlete

Prince William is bowing down to his son's athletic abilities.

While presenting a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor to retired world triathlon champion Non Stanford, the Prince of Wales revealed that his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George may be a budding triathlete himself. In fact, as the 10-year-old has been trying his hand at the swim-cycle-run event at school.

"He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school," Stanford told the U.K. Press Association in an interview published Nov. 1. "There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes. George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips."

In recent years, George, the second in line to the British throne, has also demonstrated a vast interest in a variety of sports, attending championship soccer, rugby and tennis games with his family.