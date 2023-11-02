Prince William Reveals Prince George Is a Budding Athlete

Prince William provided a royally sweet update on his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, while presenting an honor to a retired triathlon champion.

Prince William is bowing down to his son's athletic abilities.

While presenting a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor to retired world triathlon champion Non Stanford, the Prince of Wales revealed that his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George may be a budding triathlete himself. In fact, as the 10-year-old has been trying his hand at the swim-cycle-run event at school.

"He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school," Stanford told the U.K. Press Association in an interview published Nov. 1. "There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes. George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips."

In recent years, George, the second in line to the British throne, has also demonstrated a vast interest in a variety of sports, attending championship soccer, rugby and tennis games with his family.

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

George and William had a father-son outing in July, enjoying some pizza at the second Ashes test cricket match between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. That same month, the father-son duo was joined by Kate and the couple's middle child, Princess Charlotte, 8, as they watched Serbia's Novak Djokovic face off against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

Most recently, in October, George joined William and Kate on a trip to France to cheer on Wales national rugby union team as they took on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille.

Look back at George's cutest pics over the years below:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Future King

The second in line to the U.K. throne is all smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of his grandfather King Charles III.

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Robin Hood

George practices his archery skills in the Big Help Out event during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London, in May 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Carriage Ride

George appears with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour 2023 event.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sibling Bonding

George and sister Princess Charlotte watch Carlos Alcaraz face off against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joking With Sis

George and sister Princess Charlotte joke around at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Looking Perplexed

George appears at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 2022.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Platinum Jubilee Visit

Charlotte and sister Prince George visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in a special concert celebrating great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
Game On

George joins his parents at the Guinness Six Nations rugby match (England vs. Wales) at Twickenham Stadium in London on Feb. 26, 2022.

PA Wire
Who, me?

The prince made a face while at his cousin Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Celebrating Prince Louis

Prince George looked dapper at the christening of his little brother, Prince Louis.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Playing With Princess Charlotte

The royal siblings appeared to have a ball at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Watching the Trooping the Colour With Savannah Phillips

During the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Prince George's cousin Savannah Phillips covered his little mouth.

Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Page Boy Duty

Prince George served as a Page Boy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
A Big Brother Once Again

Prince George visits his little brother Prince Louis for the first time.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Shutterstock
Christmas Card Star

For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of them with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in matching blue ensembles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Welcome to Berlin

The little prince arrives with his family to Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany and Poland in mid-July 2017, just before his fourth birthday.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Relaxed in His Robe

Prince George met former President Barack Obama in 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
2017 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince looks a bit bored on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
Page Boy

The prince is an adorable page boy at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere

The prince attends a children's party for military families in Canada with his family.

Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images
O Canada

The prince joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte onboard a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada in October 2016.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
2016 Trooping the Colour Parade

Sporting a white shirt with blue accents, Prince George is joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the the historic event marking the Queen's 90th birthday. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Airborne Occasion

Rocking a set of blue ear protectors, Prince George sits besides his mother in a Squirrel helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Presidential Visit

The little prince sits on a rocking horse in front of his parents and President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader and wife Michelle Obama's first meeting with him, during a dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. The two had given him the toy for his first birthday.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Snow Bunnies

The little dude shows off rosy cheeks as snowflakes fall around him and his precious family.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Ski Time

Prince George enjoyed his first trip to the snow with mom, dad and little sister Charlotte.

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
2015 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at the event, which celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 89th birthday.

Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock
Walking With Mommy

Prince George takes a stroll with his mom at Beaufort Polo Club. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Trooping the Colour

The royal nanny makes sure George can get a good view through the window of Buckingham Palace.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock
Kiss for Sis

Little George affectionately plants a wet one on his little sister Princess Charlotte's forehead. 

photos
View More Photos From Prince George's Cutest Photos

