Friends Director Says Cast Was "Destroyed" After Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry's Friends family is still reeling from his sudden death.
Days after the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, director James Burrows shared how the rest of the Friends cast members—Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow—are doing amid their devastating loss.
"I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed," Burrows told Today Nov. 2. "It's a brother dying."
He continued, "He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore."
Burrows, who directed several episodes of Friends over its 10-season run, recalled his own experience working with Perry on the sitcom.
"He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line," the Emmy winner noted. "He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect, perfect meld."
As for how he wanted Perry to be remembered, Burrows expressed he hoped the Fools Rush In star is seen "as a wonderful actor, a funny man and a dear friend to a lot of people."
Following Perry's death on Oct. 28, several members of the Friends community have spoken out about his passing, including co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and recurring stars Maggie Wheeler, Hank Azaria and Kathleen Turner. Kauffman even recalled her final conversation with Perry a few weeks ago, telling Today recently that the actor, who was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol addiction, was "in a really good place."
As for, Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer, they expressed their grief in a heartbreaking joint statement. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said in their statement to E! News. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
They continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
