Friends Director Says Cast Was "Destroyed" After Matthew Perry's Death

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Matthew Perry's Friends family is still reeling from his sudden death.

Days after the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, director James Burrows shared how the rest of the Friends cast members—Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow—are doing amid their devastating loss.

"I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed," Burrows told Today Nov. 2. "It's a brother dying."

He continued, "He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore."

Burrows, who directed several episodes of Friends over its 10-season run, recalled his own experience working with Perry on the sitcom.

"He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line," the Emmy winner noted. "He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect, perfect meld."