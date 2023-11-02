Michael Phelps and Pregnant Wife Nicole Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps will soon be diving into life as a family of six.
After the Olympic swimmer and the former Miss California announced they're expecting their fourth child, she revealed the sex of the baby—telling Today.com they're expecting another son this February.
"I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up," Nicole told the outlet in an interview published Nov. 1. "But I strongly believe you're given what you're supposed to have, and I'm really excited to have another boy."
The little one will join big brothers Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4.
"Sometimes it's difficult when people say, 'Oh, you need that girl,'" Nicole continued. "I'm like, 'No, I really don't.'"
Michael and Nicole first shared the baby news on their seventh wedding anniversary—informing fans in an Oct. 30 Instagram post that they're expecting their "4th Phelps" in 2024 and posting a picture of her cradling her baby bump.
As the 38-year-old recalled to Today.com, she found out about the pregnancy after going to the doctor for headache pain and informing the physician her period was due to start two days prior. When the doctor told her to take a pregnancy test just in case, she continued, she remembered thinking, "'There's no way.' And now here we are."
While Nicole said Michael was thrilled from the get-go, she noted it took her "some time to process" the pregnancy—sharing she's happy but knows the demands of parenthood.
"Listen, I'm a mom and I know how much work that it takes," she said. "I personally believe in pretty much sacrificing two years of my life to this new baby. But we are so excited. I don't even want to call him a surprise because he is wanted. He's the bonus we didn't know we needed."
And the model and the gold medalist aren't the only ones looking forward to adding a new member to their team.
"The sweetest thing is how genuinely excited the boys are to meet their brother," she added. "Having four boys will be crazy but wonderful."
