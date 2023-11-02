Michael Phelps and Pregnant Wife Nicole Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4

Watch : Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps will soon be diving into life as a family of six.

After the Olympic swimmer and the former Miss California announced they're expecting their fourth child, she revealed the sex of the baby—telling Today.com they're expecting another son this February.

"I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up," Nicole told the outlet in an interview published Nov. 1. "But I strongly believe you're given what you're supposed to have, and I'm really excited to have another boy."

The little one will join big brothers Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4.

"Sometimes it's difficult when people say, 'Oh, you need that girl,'" Nicole continued. "I'm like, 'No, I really don't.'"

Michael and Nicole first shared the baby news on their seventh wedding anniversary—informing fans in an Oct. 30 Instagram post that they're expecting their "4th Phelps" in 2024 and posting a picture of her cradling her baby bump.