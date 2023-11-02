Michael Phelps and Pregnant Wife Nicole Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4

After Michael Phelps' wife Nicole announced they're expecting baby no. 4, she revealed the sex of the child and her reaction to the pregnancy.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 02, 2023 2:07 PMTags
BabiesSportsMichael PhelpsOlympicsCelebrities
Watch: Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps will soon be diving into life as a family of six.

After the Olympic swimmer and the former Miss California announced they're expecting their fourth child, she revealed the sex of the baby—telling Today.com they're expecting another son this February.

"I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up," Nicole told the outlet in an interview published Nov. 1. "But I strongly believe you're given what you're supposed to have, and I'm really excited to have another boy."

The little one will join big brothers Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4.

"Sometimes it's difficult when people say, 'Oh, you need that girl,'" Nicole continued. "I'm like, 'No, I really don't.'"

Michael and Nicole first shared the baby news on their seventh wedding anniversary—informing fans in an Oct. 30 Instagram post that they're expecting their "4th Phelps" in 2024 and posting a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

photos
Every Time Michael Phelps Has Won an Olympic Gold Medal

As the 38-year-old recalled to Today.com, she found out about the pregnancy after going to the doctor for headache pain and informing the physician her period was due to start two days prior. When the doctor told her to take a pregnancy test just in case, she continued, she remembered thinking, "'There's no way.' And now here we are."

Instagram (mrs.nicolephelps)

While Nicole said Michael was thrilled from the get-go, she noted it took her "some time to process" the pregnancy—sharing she's happy but knows the demands of parenthood. 

"Listen, I'm a mom and I know how much work that it takes," she said. "I personally believe in pretty much sacrificing two years of my life to this new baby. But we are so excited. I don't even want to call him a surprise because he is wanted. He's the bonus we didn't know we needed."

And the model and the gold medalist aren't the only ones looking forward to adding a new member to their team.

"The sweetest thing is how genuinely excited the boys are to meet their brother," she added. "Having four boys will be crazy but wonderful."

While the Phelps' baby won't make his debut until 2024, here's a look back at stars who welcomed little ones in 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept, 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband Jonas welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenage sons Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that the week prior, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

Instagram / Raven Gates

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced the birth of their second child July 23.

Instagram
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The model gave birth to her second baby with businessman on July 11.

Instagram

Naomi Osaka & Cordae

The tennis champion and her rapper boyfriend welcomed a baby girl named Shai in early July.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Da Brat & Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

The rapper and her wife welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named True Legend Harris-Dupart, on July 6.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

The Game of Thrones couple have welcomed their second child and first daughter, multiple outlets, citing the actor's rep, confirmed July 3.

Instagram / Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton

The pro surfer, who famously lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack, announced June 30 that she and husband Adam Dirks had welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Alaya Dorothy Dirks.

Instagram/Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos & Keven Undergaro 

After a decade-long fertility journey, the longtime couple welcomed daughter Athena Alexandra via surrogate on June 23.

Instagram

Ryan Locte & Kayla Lochte

The Olympic swimmer and the real estate agent welcomed their third child together, baby girl Georgia June, on June 21, according to Us Weekly.

Instagram
Brianne Howey

The Ginny & Georgia star welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering in June.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of their newborn. "Welcome my little love."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Sadie Robertson Huff & Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Haven, in May 2023. She joined big sister Honey James, 2.

Instagram

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to son Jet Carson McAllister, her second child with her husband, on May 13.

Instagram

Maya Vander & David Miller

After suffering a stillbirth and a miscarriage, the Selling Sunset star and her husband announced on May 11 that they had welcomed their rainbow baby, a daughter named Emma Reign.

Instagram/@kate_chastain
Kate Chastain

The Below Deck alum announced she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Sullivan Cay, on May 5.

Instagram

Lindsay Arnold & Sam Cusick

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared on May 4 that she and her husband had welcomed their second daughter together.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis & Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore became grandparents on April 18, when their oldest daughter welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with her musician boyfriend.

Instagram

Kelly Mi Li & William Ma

On April 11, the Bling Empire star announced the expansion of her own empire by sharing that she and her boyfriend had welcomed a baby girl.

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Babies

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

4
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

5
Exclusive

Why Catherine Lowe Worries About This Potential Golden Bachelor Issue