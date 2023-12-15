Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Breaks Silence on Star's Death

Matthew Perry's loved ones are getting some answers.

After initially deferring his cause of death pending a toxicology report, authorities have shared new information about the Friends star's sudden passing on Oct. 28.

His cause of death was revealed as "the acute effects of ketamine," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated Dec. 15. His death was ruled an accident.

Other factors that contributed to Perry's passing included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, per the medical examiner.

Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy—to treat depression and anxiety—over a week before he died, according to the toxicology report obtained by E! News Dec. 15. However, there were trace amounts of the medication detected in his stomach when he died, which "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

The report states the exact method of his intake of ketamine is unknown.