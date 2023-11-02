Watch Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo Bring Drew Barrymore Audience Member to Tears

Theresa Caputo's connection to the spirit world made for an emotional moment.
While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Long Island Medium star gave an impromptu reading to an audience member, during which both his late cousin and grandmother came through.
As seen in the Oct. 30 clip, Theresa asked a man sitting in the front row, "Now, you came here today not knowing I would be here, correct?" to which he agreed.
"As soon as I got up and I started walking here, you were in my sight line and I tasted the blood again," she continued. "But I do feel young connected to the soul."
"I have a cousin who passed tragically and I felt him on Monday," the audience member revealed. "I never feel him."
Theresa, 56, replied, "That wasn't a coincidence because it's not that he just died, is that correct?"
The man then told Theresa his cousin passed away 23 years ago.
The Hey Spirit podcast host noted, "He showed me, he goes, 'I'm gone a long time Theresa.'"
As for what message the spirit wanted to send to his cousin? "Thanking you for remembering him that way but, more importantly, not remembering him passing in such a tragic way," Theresa expressed. "I don't know what it is, but he salutes you and he stands with your grandfathers."
She added, "They want you to know how proud they are of you. More importantly, how you have chosen to embrace and live and love and honor yourself the way God intended."
The reality star then explained that she saw a watch, which is her symbol for time.
"It means you can connect with when you see the time, the numbers are always the same, it could be a year, a birthday, the time someone passed," Theresa suggested. "Know that that is them."
"Today is his birthday," the man exclaimed, which garnered a gasp from the audience and Theresa herself, who noted that she "just watched his soul move through you." The man became emotional and said he got a chill.
But his cousin wasn't the only spirit there—Theresa also felt the presence of his grandmother.
"There is also a mother energy that stepped forward," she said. "I just watched her come around and kiss you."
The audience member was brought to tears, acknowledging Theresa felt his late grandmother. When she asked if he has a specific smell attached to her memory, he shared the way he honors her daily.
"Roses remind me of my grandmother," he said. "I put a rose out every morning for her."
Reassuring the man that his grandmother is with him, she noted, "She doesn't want you to feel bad for not saying goodbye to her.
Wiping away tears, the guest listened as Theresa shared that his grandmother knows he got married and that he left a rose out at the ceremony in her honor.
The medium concluded, "She wants to thank you for the way that you loved her every day of your life."