Watch Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo Bring Drew Barrymore Audience Member to Tears

Watch : Tyler Henry Connects Metta Sandiford-Artest to Cousin Who Drowned in River

Theresa Caputo's connection to the spirit world made for an emotional moment.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Long Island Medium star gave an impromptu reading to an audience member, during which both his late cousin and grandmother came through.

As seen in the Oct. 30 clip, Theresa asked a man sitting in the front row, "Now, you came here today not knowing I would be here, correct?" to which he agreed.

"As soon as I got up and I started walking here, you were in my sight line and I tasted the blood again," she continued. "But I do feel young connected to the soul."

"I have a cousin who passed tragically and I felt him on Monday," the audience member revealed. "I never feel him."

Theresa, 56, replied, "That wasn't a coincidence because it's not that he just died, is that correct?"

The man then told Theresa his cousin passed away 23 years ago.

The Hey Spirit podcast host noted, "He showed me, he goes, 'I'm gone a long time Theresa.'"