Model Athenna Crosby Speaks Out About Final Meeting With Matthew Perry One Day Before His Death

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Matthew Perry's friend is opening up about her outing with the actor just one day before his sudden death.

After TMZ published photos of Perry grabbing lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, model Athenna Crosby came forward and identified herself in a lengthy social media post.

"Once again I never intended to say anything," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 31, "but since I have been identified yes that is me with him this past Friday."

And Crosby reflected fondly on their lunch, stressing that the Friends star seemed to be doing well.

"I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits, and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life," she continued. "He was so happy & vibrant. Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth. Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP."