Daniel Radcliffe’s Stunt Double Recalls Harry Potter Accident That Left Him Paralyzed

Watch : Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?

The man behind many of Harry Potter's soaring stunts is reflecting on the tragic accident that changed his life.

David Holmes, Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double on the first six films in the series, suffered a spinal cord injury while rehearsing a flying scene, which left him paralyzed. He talks about the 2009 incident in the trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived.

"I remember straight after breaking my neck, I said, 'There's no chance of coming back," David, 42, said in the trailer, released Nov. 1. "Before my accident, everything was about being cool and being a stuntman. Now it's about being present. I have so much love in my life."

The former stuntman, who was working on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at the time of the accident, continued, "I've had such a crazy life. Such highs and such lows. But I was able to find the light in the darkest of places."