See Maddie Ziegler and Dance Moms Stars Reunite to Celebrate Paige Hyland's Birthday

This celebration was on pointe.
Paige Hyland's birthday party turned into a Dance Moms reunion as the dancer, whose birthday is Nov. 1, and her fellow Lifetime alums gathered ahead of her big day.
Melissa Gisoni documented the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of the crew, including her daughters Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler along with Paige's sister Brooke Hyland. Fellow former cast members Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes and Nia Sioux were all gathered around the table flashing smiles for the camera.
Also in attendance at the Oct. 31 gathering? The original mothers of Dance Moms: Kelly Hyland, Dr. Holly and Jill Vertes.
Melissa captioned the nostalgic pic, "The gangs all here!! Celebrating Paige's birthday!"
In a follow-up video, she showed the ladies singing "Happy Birthday" to Paige as she blew out the candles on her cake.
"Let's all wish her the best day ever!!" Melissa wrote beneath the clip. "Love you so much!!"
And Dr. Holly knew exactly how exciting it was to have the crew gathered together.
"Some may call it a reunion … but we call it a surprise birthday party for Paige!!! she wrote on Instagram alongside a slew of pictures from the night. "Happy 23rd Birthday Paige!! We love you!"
But as it turns out, the reunion may not end here.
After all, Lifetime—which aired the series from 2011 to 2019—confirmed Nov. 1 that an official Dance Moms Reunion was on the way. And it's set to catch up with the dancers and their moms.
In fact, the show alums teased the upcoming special, with Paige posting a photo to Instagram of herself, Brooke, Chloe and Kendall alongside Dance Moms stars JoJo Siwa and Kalani Hilliker and coyly wrote, "Reunion coming 2024."
