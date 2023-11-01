See Maddie Ziegler and Dance Moms Stars Reunite to Celebrate Paige Hyland's Birthday

Watch : Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Dance Studio

This celebration was on pointe.

Paige Hyland's birthday party turned into a Dance Moms reunion as the dancer, whose birthday is Nov. 1, and her fellow Lifetime alums gathered ahead of her big day.

Melissa Gisoni documented the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of the crew, including her daughters Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler along with Paige's sister Brooke Hyland. Fellow former cast members Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes and Nia Sioux were all gathered around the table flashing smiles for the camera.

Also in attendance at the Oct. 31 gathering? The original mothers of Dance Moms: Kelly Hyland, Dr. Holly and Jill Vertes.

Melissa captioned the nostalgic pic, "The gangs all here!! Celebrating Paige's birthday!"

In a follow-up video, she showed the ladies singing "Happy Birthday" to Paige as she blew out the candles on her cake.

"Let's all wish her the best day ever!!" Melissa wrote beneath the clip. "Love you so much!!"