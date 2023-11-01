The Best Gifts for Harry Potter Fans That Are Every Potterhead’s Dream

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the enchanting world of Harry Potter, the magic never truly ends, and neither does the love of its fans. And with gift-giving season in full effect, this is the time to let your inner wizard or witch shine as you explore a realm of spellbinding options that will leave you feeling like you've just received an acceptance letter to Hogwarts. Whether you're a lifelong devotee or a newcomer to the wizarding realm, finding the perfect gift for any fellow Potterhead or yourself can be a magical experience in itself. But, if you need a little extra help to look for gifts that'll captivate wizards and muggles of all ages, we've got you covered.
From magical merchandise that adorns your daily life with symbols of your favorite house, to enchanting artifacts that transport you straight to Hogwarts, we've scoured the Wizarding World... I mean the internet for enchanting options that capture the essence of the beloved series. Keep scrolling to discover the perfect gift that will charm and enchant any Harry Potter fan.
Harry Potter Chocolate Frog and Collectible Card
If you're looking for the perfect affordable Harry Potter-themed stocking stuffer, opt for this chocolate frog. It comes with a collectible wizard card, and even though its not an actual moving frog, the fan in your life will be delighted with this delicious treat.
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Quidditch Bracelet
Step up their jewelry game with this gold-plated Golden Snitch bracelet. Not only does it look super chic, it's also a great subtle way to rep your love for the series.
Pottery Barn Harry Potter Slytherin House Pajama Set
Just imagine it now, sitting by the fireplace on Christmas morning, opening your gifts in these luxurious Harry Potter House pajamas. They're made of pure cotton sateen and are available in all four house colors.
Paladone Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light
Decorate your room (or dormitory) with this enchanting Harry Potter Golden Snitch light. It's small enough to sit on your nightstand and plugs into wall outlets so it'll never run out of power. Just tap the top to illuminate your room—it's as simple as the Lumus spell!
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
The infamous chess scene featuring our favorite quote from the movie "Once I make my move, the queen will take me. Then you're free the check the king. No Ron NOO!!" is now available as a physical chess set. They can play in real life or recreate the scene like us.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds Building Set
For a gift that'll absolutely blow any Potterhead's mind, opt for this LEGO Hogwarts Castle and Ground building set. It may be on the pricier end, but this jaw-dropping replica is an eyecatcher once they're done building it.
Jelly Belly Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans (Pack of 2)
Another great stocking stuffer, these Jelly Belly Bertie Bott's every flavor beans are a great gift (or prank) for any Harry Potter fan who wants to take the risk and try these for themselves. They contain 10 normal flavors and 10 crazy icky flavors like booger, black pepper, vomit, tutti-frutti, lemon, and rotten egg to name a few.
Loungefly Harry Potter Tattoo Bag
This faux leather Loungefly features adorable tattoo-inspired designs from the beloved series, like the sorting hat and golden snitch. It also has adjustable shoulder straps and a front zipper pocket to store all your small essentials.
4D Build Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 3D Puzzle Model Kit
If you're looking for a castle replica that's also affordable, Potterheads will go crazy over the insane level of details in this 3D Puzzle model kit. This 209-piece puzzle requires no tools or puzzle glue, and stands an impressive 12 inches tall, making it perfect to display as room decor once you're all done.
Harry Potter x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Crafted from Kitsch's satin material, this pillowcase offers a super-smooth texture that won't cause skin creases and ensures your hair stays looking flawless in the morning. The enchanting starry night pattern is adorned with charming Potter-themed illustrations, including serpents and Hogwarts crests.
Pottery Barn Harry Potter Pennant
Showcase your house loyalty with pride by hanging these soft pennants in your space. They're made of 100% cotton, and are currently on sale for only $30!
Cinereplicas Harry Potter Scarf
With the winter season right around the corner, your loved one can bundle up with this adorable ultra-soft knitted Harry Potter scarf. It's also available for all other houses including Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and a bipartisan Hogwarts option.
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Pins
Pins are another subtle way to show off your house loyalty. This set comes with five detailed pins and an elegant collector's wooden box to display whenever you're not sporting them on your robe or backpack.
DISGUISE Harry Potter Robe
Can you even consider yourself an official Hogwarts student without a robe? We think not. Now the Harry Potter devotee in your life can sport their robe year-round (honestly, we would too). It comes in multiple sizes and house colors to choose from.
