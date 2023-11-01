Heidi Klum Shares How She Really Feels About Daughter Leni Modeling

Watch : Seal Says Daughter Leni with Heidi Klum "Changed My Life"

Heidi Klum is weighing in on daughter Leni following in her famous footsteps.

Amid the 19-year-old's burgeoning career, the runway star revealed her reaction to seeing her daughter take on the modeling industry.

"I was not nervous, no," Heidi exclusively told E! News at her annual Halloween party presented by Patrón's El Alto in New York Oct. 31. "I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

Despite starring in campaigns and strutting the catwalk at Fashion Week, Leni is keeping her options open.

"Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever," Heidi added. "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

Leni accompanied her mom to the star-studded Halloween bash and channeled Strawberry Shortcake—wearing a white bra with a strawberry design in the middle, matching shorts, thigh-high striped green and white socks, a bright pink wig and a strawberry purse.