Heidi Klum Shares How She Really Feels About Daughter Leni Modeling

While Heidi Klum attended her Halloween party, the runway star shared her reaction to her 19-year-old daughter Leni entering the modeling industry.

Watch: Seal Says Daughter Leni with Heidi Klum "Changed My Life"

Heidi Klum is weighing in on daughter Leni following in her famous footsteps.

Amid the 19-year-old's burgeoning career, the runway star revealed her reaction to seeing her daughter take on the modeling industry.

"I was not nervous, no," Heidi exclusively told E! News at her annual Halloween party presented by Patrón's El Alto in New York Oct. 31. "I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

Despite starring in campaigns and strutting the catwalk at Fashion Week, Leni is keeping her options open. 

"Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever," Heidi added. "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do." 

Leni accompanied her mom to the star-studded Halloween bash and channeled Strawberry Shortcake—wearing a white bra with a strawberry design in the middle, matching shorts, thigh-high striped green and white socks, a bright pink wig and a strawberry purse.

photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

As for Heidi—who in addition to Leni shares kids Henry, 18; Johan, 16; and Lou, 14; with her Grammy-winning ex Seal—she dressed up as a peacock. The night was certainly a family affair as the America's Got Talent judge was also joined by her musician husband Tom Kaulitz, who went as an egg, and his twin and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Exclusive

When it came time for the big costume reveal, Heidi had some help. According to a press release, she partnered with Cirque du Soleil and had 10 acrobats perform alongside her on the red carpet. In fact, the release noted that the former Project Runway host worked with 29 Cirque du Soleil members, ranging from textile designers to costume prop technicians, to complete her costume. And it took more than 1,963 hours to complete the 15-foot-tall ensemble.

"I just wanted to do something different and just to put something on me," Heidi told E! News. "I couldn't go this big. I needed to have more people. And so, I wanted to do a multiple-people costume. So I thought about who does this, and I couldn't really think of anyone or anything that I've seen before."

She added, "And then I thought a peacock would be fun because the peacock changes from the feathers down and then it spreads out like this. So, I thought we could make something fun out of that."

To see more stars' costumes at the bash, keep reading.  

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

2023

Heidi Klum was proud as a peacock on the red carpet of her annual party, enlisting 10 people to dress as her beautiful tail feathers and claws. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

Happy Halloworm from Heidi! While hosting her 21st annual Halloween party presented by Now Screaming X Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, the America's Got Talent judge debuted her worm costume. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

After enjoying a night at Sake No Hana, Heidi changed into a nude sheer bedazzled jumpsuit.

Instagram
2020

"Halloween is different this year," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, "but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home."

Instagram
2020

Heidi channeled a creepy mummy for her Halloween short video. It marked one of her many spooky looks in the five-minute clip.

Instagram
2020

Heidi blended into her walls with this clever costume in 2020.

Instagram
2020

Heidi, are you there? The model was hard to spot, as she perfectly matched the blue and black-streaked bedsheets.

Gotham/GC Images
2019

The star's costume was truly out of this world when she turned herself into a gory alien.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek. An idea she'd been dreaming about for awhile, "I just never found a crazy enough person that wants to do Shrek with me," she told People. Enter: husband Tom Kaulitz

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
2017

The America's Got Talent judge had a hair-raising good time dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. "I wanted to do the 'Thriller' dance," she explained

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2016

Instead of channeling someone else for the spooky season, the fashion expert opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Andrew Toth/WireImage
2015

Heidi who? The former Project Runway host answered only to Jessica Rabbit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" she told E! News about her children's reaction to her incredible metamorphosis into a butterfly.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
2013

When describing her kids' responses to this elderly get-up, the star told E! News, "The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2012

Heidi gave Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money with this chic Cleopatra costume.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
2011

Klum's seen here with ex-husband Seal at a time when they were presumably quite a bit more bananas about one another.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked like she hopped right out of an anatomy textbook. She hosted two parties that year, debuting this look on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2010

The model is tall, but not that tall. Heidi wore stilts to make this robot monstrosity more menacing.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. Distressed to discover the step-and-repeat was black, "Now I work on the background, too," she told People. "Since then, I do the step-and-repeat, the carpet, everything."

Photo by CHANCE YEH /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2008

Heidi's costume as the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali, has since divided the internet.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2007

Heidi's ferocious feline doesn't hold a creepy candle to the CGI in Cats.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2006

She's the apple of our eye in this costume, which was inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Evan Agostini/WireImage
2005

Eat your heart out—literally!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton that she got a medical supply store. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way, this vivacious look goes down as one of her best.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2002

The former Victoria's Secret model was red hot, as she channeled the iconic Betty Boop.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2001

In her second year hosting, the star went full Lady Godiva—horse and all!

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic
2000

While the model's looks have become a lot more elaborate, for her very first party she was just Heidi (as in the character from Johanna Spyri’s German novels), choosing to dress up in a dirndl "but not a tradtional dirndl," she told People. "And in those days I still did my hair and makeup by myself."

- Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

