Heidi Klum Shares How She Really Feels About Daughter Leni Modeling

Heidi Klum is weighing in on daughter Leni following in her famous footsteps.
Amid the 19-year-old's burgeoning career, the runway star revealed her reaction to seeing her daughter take on the modeling industry.
"I was not nervous, no," Heidi exclusively told E! News at her annual Halloween party presented by Patrón's El Alto in New York Oct. 31. "I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."
Despite starring in campaigns and strutting the catwalk at Fashion Week, Leni is keeping her options open.
"Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever," Heidi added. "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."
Leni accompanied her mom to the star-studded Halloween bash and channeled Strawberry Shortcake—wearing a white bra with a strawberry design in the middle, matching shorts, thigh-high striped green and white socks, a bright pink wig and a strawberry purse.
As for Heidi—who in addition to Leni shares kids Henry, 18; Johan, 16; and Lou, 14; with her Grammy-winning ex Seal—she dressed up as a peacock. The night was certainly a family affair as the America's Got Talent judge was also joined by her musician husband Tom Kaulitz, who went as an egg, and his twin and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz.
When it came time for the big costume reveal, Heidi had some help. According to a press release, she partnered with Cirque du Soleil and had 10 acrobats perform alongside her on the red carpet. In fact, the release noted that the former Project Runway host worked with 29 Cirque du Soleil members, ranging from textile designers to costume prop technicians, to complete her costume. And it took more than 1,963 hours to complete the 15-foot-tall ensemble.
"I just wanted to do something different and just to put something on me," Heidi told E! News. "I couldn't go this big. I needed to have more people. And so, I wanted to do a multiple-people costume. So I thought about who does this, and I couldn't really think of anyone or anything that I've seen before."
She added, "And then I thought a peacock would be fun because the peacock changes from the feathers down and then it spreads out like this. So, I thought we could make something fun out of that."
- Reporting by Nikaline McCarley