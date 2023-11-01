Kendall Jenner's Wonder Woman Halloween Costume Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Lynda Carter

Watch : Kendall Jenner Discusses Overcoming Career "Mistakes"

Kendall Jenner opted for a wonder-ful retro look for Halloween.

The supermodel proved she wasn't afraid to bring out the Lasso of Truth as she channeled Wonder Woman from the '70s series of the same name. And her look even which earned the stamp of approval from the OG Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

In fact, the 72-year-old channeled Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner when she reshared the pic to her Instagram Stories Oct. 31, writing, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

Kendall had shared on her Instagram a photo of herself in her superhero outfit and even took it a step further, posting a video of herself reenacting the superhero's transformation from Diana Prince in her civilian clothes to Wonder Woman, which features a red, blue and gold bodysuit, red and white knee-high boots, gold bracelets and her trusty lasso.

This is not the only costume Kendall debuted this Halloween. She and her sister Kylie Jenner teamed up as Sugar and Spice from the 1995 movie Batman Forever.