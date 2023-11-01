Kendall Jenner's Wonder Woman Halloween Costume Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Lynda Carter

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter quoted a famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner family while commenting on Kendall Jenner's Halloween 2023 costume.

Nov 01, 2023
Kendall JennerHalloween
Kendall Jenner opted for a wonder-ful retro look for Halloween.

The supermodel proved she wasn't afraid to bring out the Lasso of Truth as she channeled Wonder Woman from the '70s series of the same name. And her look even which earned the stamp of approval from the OG Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

In fact, the 72-year-old channeled Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner when she reshared the pic to her Instagram Stories Oct. 31, writing, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

Kendall had shared on her Instagram a photo of herself in her superhero outfit and even took it a step further, posting a video of herself reenacting the superhero's transformation from Diana Prince in her civilian clothes to Wonder Woman, which features a red, blue and gold bodysuit, red and white knee-high boots, gold bracelets and her trusty lasso.

This is not the only costume Kendall debuted this Halloween. She and her sister Kylie Jenner teamed up as Sugar and Spice from the 1995 movie Batman Forever.

photos
Celebrity Couples With Epic Joint Halloween Costumes 2023

Other Kardashian-Jenner family members also turned to pop culture for their Halloween costumes. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian appeared as Bratz dolls along with their friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Kim and daughter North West, 10, also channeled Cher and Dionne from Clueless in another photo shoot

Taylor Hill / Getty Images / Screen Archives / Getty Images

In addition, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian reenacted Kim's floral 2013 Met Gala maternity style and later, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as couple Lydia and Beetlejuice from the movie Beetlejuice.

See photos of stars celebrating Halloween 2023 below:

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
