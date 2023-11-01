DWTS' Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Share Insight Into Their Close Bond

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater's time together in the ballroom may have come to an end, but their friendship will live on forever.
Following their Oct. 31 elimination from Dancing With the Stars, Emma revealed insight into their close bond and plans to stay in each other's lives following season 32 of the ABC competition series.
"I told him, I was like, 'Call me in a week!'" the pro exclusively told E! News backstage. "It's really hard to just drop off from seeing each other for four hours a day to then just not. It's not superficial, we didn't become friends just because we were dancing together."
Rather, they'll be cha-chaing together forever. "I think he's an amazing guy, such a stellar person, a phenomenal human being," she continued. "He's been a really good friend for me and a good support for me." (For more exclusive DWTS interviews, watch E! News tonight, Nov. 1, at 11 p.m.)
And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star feels the same.
"It's been an incredible experience and I am leaving a dancer," he gushed to E!. "I'm so thrilled, it was an absolutely amazing experience. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
The 53-year-old's kind words weren't lost on Emma, who reacted with, "That makes me happy, because sometimes as a pro, when the journey comes to an end, it's all special and unique. It makes me concerned like, 'How is my celebrity, my friend gonna feel?' But I think that we both understand that we just kind of ride this out as long as it goes and understand the special part of this season is the friendship as well as the memories dancing."
And don't get it twisted: It's just a friendship. After all, just last week they shot down romance rumors.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio—who is currently separated from wife Kyle Richards—said in an Oct. 26 Instagram Story. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
Emma echoed with, "We're not dating. We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day."
Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep reading to see Mauricio and more celebrities' incredible DWTS body transformations.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)