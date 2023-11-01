DWTS' Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Share Insight Into Their Close Bond

Watch : Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Address Romance Rumors

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater's time together in the ballroom may have come to an end, but their friendship will live on forever.

Following their Oct. 31 elimination from Dancing With the Stars, Emma revealed insight into their close bond and plans to stay in each other's lives following season 32 of the ABC competition series.

"I told him, I was like, 'Call me in a week!'" the pro exclusively told E! News backstage. "It's really hard to just drop off from seeing each other for four hours a day to then just not. It's not superficial, we didn't become friends just because we were dancing together."

Rather, they'll be cha-chaing together forever. "I think he's an amazing guy, such a stellar person, a phenomenal human being," she continued. "He's been a really good friend for me and a good support for me."