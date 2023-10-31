Sherri Shepherd Invites You to Her Halloween "Renaissance" With Must-See Beyoncé Transformation

Sherri Shepherd had fans crazy in love with her transformation as Beyoncé, turning her talk show set into her very own Renaissance World Tour for Halloween.

This year, Sherri Shepherd is an Alien Superstar.

That fact rang true as the Sherri host brought all the energy to her talk show set as Beyoncé for Halloween.

Not only did the comedian sport a dazzling red jumpsuit identical to the one the "Energy" singer wore during her Renaissance World Tour, but she also recreated some of Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy's iconic joint routine. (Yes, Sherri had her very own Blue alongside her to complete the performance).

But that's wasn't all, as Sherri had a special guest during the Oct. 31 episode that's simply irreplaceable: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles. And not only did the fashion designer also rock an all-red ensemble to celebrate her daughter's head-turning look, but she also reflected on the emotions she and son-in-law Jay-Z felt watching Blue take the stage alongside Bey.

"Me and her dad, we were together every night," Tina told Sherri. "He would come to the front where I was and watch that and I mean, we were both—I was in tears. And he was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt."

As the mom of two explained, her granddaughter's addition to the tour came about after the 11-year-old asked to join her mom and her dancers on stage. And though Beyoncé was hesitant at first, the Grammy winner eventually agreed to Blue's request under one condition.

"She thought about it and she said, 'You know if you work hard and you really come with it, then we'll let you go one time," Tina recalled. "So it was supposed to be a one-time thing."

Of course, the rest is history.

But Sherri isn't the only one getting into formation for Halloween. Keep reading to see even more TV hosts and their epic costumes.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie

Who needs a chilly fall when you can enjoy a cruel summer? Savannah Guthrie shimmered in her costume as Taylor Swift.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Sheinelle Jones

We have endless love for Sheinelle Jones after seeing her supreme impersonation of the legendary Diana Ross.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist just gave us another reason to dress up like Pink on Halloween.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Willie Geist

Harry Styles' previous appearance on the Today show is no longer as it was now that Willie Geist has transformed into the singer, with the identical striped onesie to boot.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb

The Today show duo made the beat go on as another iconic duo: Sonny and Cher.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Craig Melvin

Not many hosts can touch this: Craig Melvin was the epitome of cool as MC Hammer.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Carson Daly

The TV host proved he was a solitary man, dressing up as Neil Diamond for Halloween this year.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Al Roker

Al Roker as Lionel Richie had us dancing on the ceiling.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett

The pair dressing up as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani was simply a sweet escape.

