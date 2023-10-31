Kate Hudson Reflects on Conversations With Late Matthew Perry About "Trials and Tribulations of Love"

Watch : Matthew Perry Death: Friends & Co-Stars Pay Tribute

These two were friends until the end.

In the wake of Matthew Perry's sudden death, Kate Hudson took a moment to reflect on her long friendship with the Friends alum.

"We played tennis and played more tennis," she wrote on her Oct. 30 Instagram Story over an image of the pair presenting at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards, "talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our asses off and then laughed some more."

The 44-year-old continued, "I share the same sadness with all our film and tv community who shared time with Matthew. I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families."

"As you can see," Kate added of the image, in which she is laughing while looking at Matthew, "to know him was to adore him. We love you Matthew."

The Fools Rush In star died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning at his home. In the days since Matthew's passing, the late actor has received an outpouring of love from his former colleagues and loved ones.