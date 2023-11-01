Francis Lawrence Reveals Hunger Games & Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Casts' Connection

Watch : Rachel Zegler Stuns in New 'Hunger Games' EXCLUSIVE

The odds that you'll love this cast are ever in your favor.

With the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes only a few short weeks away, fans of the original series are eagerly awaiting a return to the world of Panem.

And though the prequel brings new faces and new characters, there is something that connects the original stars of The Hunger Games with those taking up the fandom's mantle in the new film, including Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as new character Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris.

Director Francis Lawrence—who also helmed three of the original four movies—told E! News in an exclusive interview that he and producer Nina Jacobson wanted to approach casting in a similar way, "where you have this kind of small group of pretty fresh faces."

Though he acknowledged Rachel is well-known for her Golden Globe-nominated turn in 2021's West Side Story, "She's still a new face on the scene," said Francis. "Tom is a relatively new face, Josh [Andrés Rivera]. Even Hunter is relatively new. But then you mix it with more veteran, sort of legacy actors."