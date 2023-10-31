Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Molly Hurwitz's love for Matthew Perry is eternal.

The Friends star's ex-fiancée broke her silence after Matthew died at age 54 on Oct. 28.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Molly wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "And he really was very talented."

The producer, who dated Matthew from 2018 to 2021, recalled watching the sitcom together to prepare for HBO Max's reunion special in 2021.

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F--k, I was so good!! See what I did there???'" she remembered. "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

However, 32-year-old also reflected on Matthew's struggle with addiction, which he candidly spoke about in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," Molly continued. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."