Ring Flash Sale: Save $120 on a Video Doorbell & Indoor Security Camera Bundle

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
They say home is where the heart is, and that's the case with Ring. Well, in a way. When you have a reliable security system that stays connected with you wherever you (and your phone) go, home is literally where you and your heart are. With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season just around the corner, it means there's a lot of online gift shopping to do, from cute booties and cozy winter basics for the fashionistas to perfumes, scented shower gels, and makeup for the beauty gurus in making. Naturally, this means there's bound to be a lot of people, from friends & family to delivery people, coming to and from your house all the time (along with your precious packages).
If you want to keep track of all this activity while maintaining your peace of mind that there's no suspicious activity like porch pirates hanging around your vicinity, this Ring bundle on QVC is an absolute must-have. It comes with a Ring video doorbell, indoor security camera, and Ring Assist+, so you can make sure your residence stays safe and sound (without having to recreate Home Alone scenes to guard your house from ill-intentioned thieves). Usually, this elevated, state-of-the-art security comes at a hefty price, valued at $259.99 retail price, but with this set, you can save 46% and grab the entire set for just $139.99.
As your friendly neighborhood shopping specialists, we know deals this good don't last very long; in fact, you have just today to click that "Checkout" button to access this special discount (or until it's sold out, which is quite likely). If you want to invest in your home security (and sanity), we're sure you won't regret purchasing this bundle. So keep reading to learn more about what makes each item in this kit so great, as various shoppers who already made the dive have noted below.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Indoor Security Camera & Ring Assist Plus
Be connected and close to home no matter where you go with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which captures crisp 1080p HD video and is equipped with a two-way talk feature. You can customize your motion zone settings to focus on certain areas, and you can even keep an eye on the inside of your house with the Indoor Camera. But wait, there's more. This bundle also includes Ring Assist+, which entails technical support, lifetime tool replacement, and a telephone support hotline.
If you want to learn more about the everyday functionality of the video doorbell and indoor security camera, check out what some Home Depot shoppers have said about the individual products. In addition to rating each item five stars, these reviewers rave about the various helpful features and ease of installation/implementation, among other positive experiences.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Reviews
"Absolutely in love with this device. The setup is a breeze and the design is perfect. I charged the battery overnight as it take 8 hours to completely charge it. Once the battery was charged it set up the device and paired it with the all. Super easy to pair. Installing the doorbell was easy too. It comes with all the hardware and detailed instructions. The video and picture quality is great. I especially love the motion detection feature. I paired it with Alexa and it's perfect."
"Wow, so happy with this ring doorbell. This is my first ring product and I am very pleased. The alerts are great to see when anyone is at the door as well as hooking it up to my Alexa to let me know when someone rings the bell. This product is the complete video doorbell package. Get yourself one!"
"The installation was super user-friendly and easy. The clarity of the camera is one of the best I've seen, it's a 1080p. I love the dual band Wi-Fi and snapshot capture feature. It makes it much easier to capture a quick photo of any visitors through the ring system. And there's a super convenient rechargeable battery pack. This is a really good investment to improve the security of your home and make deliveries a whole lot easier. I would definitely recommend this product to family and friends."
"I am so impressed with the ring video doorbell, when I received it I was so skeptical about how I will install it but with the help of installation tools and hardware provided with the doorbell it took me only 15mins to install this device. It works great, 1080p HD video quality allow me to clearly see who is outside my door. Motion detection feature can be adjusted based on the zones I want to specifically focus on. Live view feature in the app allows me to track or check visitors from anywhere. Overall I am very happy and satisfied with the device. Recommend it to everyone."
"I am so happy and so impressed with the upgrade from our Ring to the Ring 3. I didn't even realize how poor the regular Ring picture quality was until we upgraded. I was able to install this and get it all set up by myself in about an hour, it was very easy. The app is still very user friendly & I am thrilled with my new Ring 3!"
"Omg this thing is amazing!! I always wanted to try these and so when i got the chance i was excited. It has so many cool features like night vision, wide view and will perfect for deterring porch pirates this holiday season!!!"
Ring Indoor Security Camera Reviews
"Great camera !! I use it for my puppy and I can talk to him and hear him while I'm at work! The night time quality is great as well!! And it's got a siren in case intruders come in! It's great!"
"I bought two of these because we are going away for 6 months and wanted to be sure our property is safe. Installation was super easy. I had already had one ring doorbell on another property so I setup another location on the same account. Our only took a few minutes to install them. I love how I can remotely monitor everything. GREAT PRODUCT. I will definitely stay with the Ring brand."
"The cameras are AWESOME! Very easy to set up. The wide angle lens offers excellent coverage of the surveillance area!"
"This works perfectly in our garage. Working in the yard and having the garage open always worried me with unexpected visitors! Now I get warnings and video on who/what is going in/out"
"Best cameras ever. So easy to set up. Using it to keep an eye on my mother with Alzheimer's disease."
"I have set up various Ring Devices for family and friends; the Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) was by far the easiest to set up in my home. It connected quickly to the network and had no issues whatsoever with use, clarity, and sharing access to the cameras with other family members. The signal strength has been very good to excellent. I have close to 40 devices (7 Ring devices) connected to my network and have had no issues with interference. Finally, my wife loves the privacy function which is included with this camera."
"I bought this indoor cam to monitor my little Cody. He's a 16-year-old bichon Yorky mix who started to have seizures. So worried what was going on when we were not home I got this indoor cam to monitor him while we're not home. So now we can keep an eye on him and not worry if he's OK. Best investment we could've made."
