Salma Hayek Describes “Special Bond” With Fools Rush In Costar Matthew Perry

Salma Hayek will always be there for Matthew Perry.

The House of Gucci actress shared a touching tribute to the Friends star following his death at age 54 on Oct. 28.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," Salma wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

The 57-year-old reflected on the friendship they formed while filming the 1997 drama Fools Rush In together, where two strangers have a one-night stand in Las Vegas that leads to a pregnancy.

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In," Salma recalled, "and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."