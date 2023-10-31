Salma Hayek Describes “Special Bond” With Fools Rush In Costar Matthew Perry

Salma Hayek paid tribute to her Fools Rush In costar Matthew Perry after he died at age 54: "We will never forget you."

Salma Hayek will always be there for Matthew Perry.

The House of Gucci actress shared a touching tribute to the Friends star following his death at age 54 on Oct. 28.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," Salma wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

The 57-year-old reflected on the friendship they formed while filming the 1997 drama Fools Rush In together, where two strangers have a one-night stand in Las Vegas that leads to a pregnancy. 

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In," Salma recalled, "and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."

Concluding her touching message with a note to the late actor, she said, "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Alongside her poignant words, Salma shared photos of herself and Matthew, including one of the two hugging.

Another picture was a group shot with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, while a screenshot of Matthew speaking about filming Fools Rush In rounded out the carousel.

The snap showed a fan's question: "Is playing Chandler your most treasured role or is it some other role?" to which Matthew responded, "I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @Salmahayek—that was probably my best movie."

Matthew's rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News on Oct. 28 that the actor died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. The law enforcement source also told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play and the incident was treated as a water rescue.

However, as of Oct. 30, Matthew's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News, citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

