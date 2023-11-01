Nespresso Flash Deal: Save 30% on the Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker Bundle

"After a trip to Italy, I struggled to find rich, flavorful coffee in the United States until I found the Nespresso. I recently purchased a vertuo next machine since my Vertuo Plus broke only three years after purchase. It seems the vertuo plus makes a different crema than the vertuo plus (it's a bit more foamy than crema) but I still love the vertuo plus and the fact that it will regulate temperature for iced coffee pods and cold brew pods (a feature the vertuo plus did not have) all in all a good replacement machine!"

"When I made this purchase I was a little concerned I got the wrong machine. Now that I've been using this for about a week now I am pleasantly surprised with this machine. Def recommend going online and finding drink recipes as well as reading the manual so you're using the machine properly. I haven't been to Starbies since receiving it!"

"I tried at a friend's house a month ago and fell in love with the new Vertuo Next. I used to have the Essenza mini, the Vertuo was an extremely nice upgrade. The coffee is creamy and the user experience so satisfactory."

"Got this product after experiencing the Nespresso makers in a few resorts. Loved the coffee it brewed more than our original single cup coffee maker, so decided to get one. I can say we absolutely love it for both coffee and the availability to have espresso in the house. We also love that it can do large sizes and cold brew as well!"

"I bought this a few weeks ago and so far I have enjoyed the coffee and ease of use. I have found that the pods run a fairly high price, but I have not been disappointed in the final product as far as the coffee itself goes. Even the flavored coffees have been enjoyable, which is something I can't say about most flavored coffees."

"This Espresso Machine is a game changer for my morning routine. It's super easy to use—just press a button and you get a rich, tasty espresso. The design is sleek, and it doesn't take up much counter space. Cleaning is a breeze too. If you love good coffee without the hassle, this machine is a winner."

"I had been drinking a competitor's Koffee for some time now and since I brought my Vertuo Next I can't even stomach any other coffee. The coffee from my Vertuo is so rich and frothy. I love making cold foam with the separate frother I purchased. This is superior coffee and machine."

"I had tried the Nespresso next at my sons house when visiting him. He noticed how much I was loving the ease and convenience of making amazing coffee drinks and gifted me one for my birthday. I have been enjoying it ever since! The espresso is delicious and knowing it's there waiting for me in the morning helps get me going.

My sister was visiting me and fell in love with my machine too so I got her one for her birthday! We are becoming quite the Nespresso family!"

"I thought about this alot before I made the leap, and now I cant believe I ever questioned it. I cannot believe how easy this machine is to operate. Partly, I was worried that I wouldnt be able to make anything tasty. Wow, was I wrong. This machine makes it so easy and the website has alot of recipes. Dont think about it anymore if youre on the fence, just do it!"