Nespresso Flash Deal: Save 30% on the Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker Bundle

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Babe, wake up. There's a new flash deal, and it's related to possibly one of the greatest things in the world: coffee. Whether a fresh, steaming cup of joe is the sole thing that gets you through Monday mornings or an ice-cold, milky latte is your afternoon pick-me-up holy grail, you're going to be absolutely frappe about this particular sale. Nespresso's state-of-the-art Vertuo Next Premium Espresso Machine is currently 30% off, and it even comes with an Aeroccino milk frother for even more drink options. If you're curious as to why this is such a big deal (both metaphorically and literally), as any coffee aficionado will tell you, Nespresso machines are next level when it comes to brewing the ultimate cup of creamy, rich, and complexly aromatic coffee. In other words, Nespresso machines it lives up to the hype and price point, and the fact that this one is currently available at a discounted price means that it's a deal you absolutely can't miss (if you don't want your future, groggy morning self to be filled with a latte regret and exhaustion).
We're super excited to spill the beans about this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine in particular because it's the ultimate blend of style and performance, making it the perfect option for java experts and casual enthusiasts alike. It uses advanced, innovative technology to accurately and precisely brew each cup with optimal configurations — but all you need to do for your part is pop in a Nespresso capsule and push the button. So rise and grind, because this special offer is only available for a very limited time!
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino
The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine combines sleek design with peak functionality, making the process of brewing your perfect morning cup of espresso/coffee as easy as 1-2-3. Just pop in a capsule and push the button; the machine automatically reads the capsule's barcode to set the ideal brew timing, temperature and volume. It uses innovative centrifugal force to gently and precisely brew each cup, preserving the deep, complex flavors and rich aromas. This bundle also comes with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which can froth hot or cold milk for an elevated latte, cappucino, or macchiato experience.
If you want to learn more about the user experience with this Nespresso machine bundle before adding to cart, check out these five-star reviews on Williams-Sonoma from shoppers who purchased the same set.
Nespresso Vertuo Espressso Machine Bundle Reviews
"After a trip to Italy, I struggled to find rich, flavorful coffee in the United States until I found the Nespresso. I recently purchased a vertuo next machine since my Vertuo Plus broke only three years after purchase. It seems the vertuo plus makes a different crema than the vertuo plus (it's a bit more foamy than crema) but I still love the vertuo plus and the fact that it will regulate temperature for iced coffee pods and cold brew pods (a feature the vertuo plus did not have) all in all a good replacement machine!"
"When I made this purchase I was a little concerned I got the wrong machine. Now that I've been using this for about a week now I am pleasantly surprised with this machine. Def recommend going online and finding drink recipes as well as reading the manual so you're using the machine properly. I haven't been to Starbies since receiving it!"
"I tried at a friend's house a month ago and fell in love with the new Vertuo Next. I used to have the Essenza mini, the Vertuo was an extremely nice upgrade. The coffee is creamy and the user experience so satisfactory."
"Got this product after experiencing the Nespresso makers in a few resorts. Loved the coffee it brewed more than our original single cup coffee maker, so decided to get one. I can say we absolutely love it for both coffee and the availability to have espresso in the house. We also love that it can do large sizes and cold brew as well!"
"I bought this a few weeks ago and so far I have enjoyed the coffee and ease of use. I have found that the pods run a fairly high price, but I have not been disappointed in the final product as far as the coffee itself goes. Even the flavored coffees have been enjoyable, which is something I can't say about most flavored coffees."
"This Espresso Machine is a game changer for my morning routine. It's super easy to use—just press a button and you get a rich, tasty espresso. The design is sleek, and it doesn't take up much counter space. Cleaning is a breeze too. If you love good coffee without the hassle, this machine is a winner."
"I had been drinking a competitor's Koffee for some time now and since I brought my Vertuo Next I can't even stomach any other coffee. The coffee from my Vertuo is so rich and frothy. I love making cold foam with the separate frother I purchased. This is superior coffee and machine."
"I had tried the Nespresso next at my sons house when visiting him. He noticed how much I was loving the ease and convenience of making amazing coffee drinks and gifted me one for my birthday. I have been enjoying it ever since! The espresso is delicious and knowing it's there waiting for me in the morning helps get me going.
My sister was visiting me and fell in love with my machine too so I got her one for her birthday! We are becoming quite the Nespresso family!"
"I thought about this alot before I made the leap, and now I cant believe I ever questioned it. I cannot believe how easy this machine is to operate. Partly, I was worried that I wouldnt be able to make anything tasty. Wow, was I wrong. This machine makes it so easy and the website has alot of recipes. Dont think about it anymore if youre on the fence, just do it!"
