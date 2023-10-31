Exclusive

Where Southern Charm's Olivia Stands With Taylor Today After Austen Hookup Betrayal

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers revealed if there's any hope for her friendship with Taylor Ann Green after Taylor kissed her ex Austen Kroll during season nine of the Bravo series.

Olivia Flowers is spilling all the (sweet) tea on the ongoing drama between her and former BFF Taylor Ann Green.

After Taylor hooked up with her ex Austen Kroll—and initially lied about it—during season nine of Southern Charm, the Bravo star is revealing if there's any hope for their friendship going forward.

"It's a bit of a roller coaster," Olivia exclusively told E! News of their relationship. "My goal is for us to be OK as friends, I didn't want it to be this Olivia versus Taylor thing at all. I really was still trying to get our friendship back on track and you'll see that throughout the season, but it's up and down."

However, don't hold your breath for a full reconciliation.

"Our friendship, I don't think it's ever going to be what it was honestly," the 31-year-old added. "I'm catching things now while I watch the episode that everyone else is catching and I'm learning more just like everyone else. It's definitely changed some things and I don't think we'll ever be what we were. I don't really care to be either."

And even though Taylor apologized for kissing Austen, Olivia isn't buying it—especially after watching the drama play out on the reality series.

"We're having these conversations and, at the time, I thought they were genuine," she noted. "She seemed very apologetic and genuine, so to see that she's having conversations with other people that sing a different tune, it's interesting. It's eye-opening and it definitely had an impact on where we are now."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

As for where she stands with Austen? Even though he was there to comfort Olivia after her brother Conner's tragic death earlier this year, the exes' reconciliation was short-lived.

"You see us the rest of the season start to try to put our friendship back together, and then that deteriorates," she revealed. "It just gets complicated and tricky. We were right back at our same bulls--t and stuff shortly after."

See the drama continue to play out when Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season nine.

 

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

