Where Southern Charm's Olivia Stands With Taylor Today After Austen Hookup Betrayal

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Olivia Flowers is spilling all the (sweet) tea on the ongoing drama between her and former BFF Taylor Ann Green.

After Taylor hooked up with her ex Austen Kroll—and initially lied about it—during season nine of Southern Charm, the Bravo star is revealing if there's any hope for their friendship going forward.

"It's a bit of a roller coaster," Olivia exclusively told E! News of their relationship. "My goal is for us to be OK as friends, I didn't want it to be this Olivia versus Taylor thing at all. I really was still trying to get our friendship back on track and you'll see that throughout the season, but it's up and down."

However, don't hold your breath for a full reconciliation.

"Our friendship, I don't think it's ever going to be what it was honestly," the 31-year-old added. "I'm catching things now while I watch the episode that everyone else is catching and I'm learning more just like everyone else. It's definitely changed some things and I don't think we'll ever be what we were. I don't really care to be either."