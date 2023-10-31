Where Southern Charm's Olivia Stands With Taylor Today After Austen Hookup Betrayal

Olivia Flowers is spilling all the (sweet) tea on the ongoing drama between her and former BFF Taylor Ann Green.
After Taylor hooked up with her ex Austen Kroll—and initially lied about it—during season nine of Southern Charm, the Bravo star is revealing if there's any hope for their friendship going forward.
"It's a bit of a roller coaster," Olivia exclusively told E! News of their relationship. "My goal is for us to be OK as friends, I didn't want it to be this Olivia versus Taylor thing at all. I really was still trying to get our friendship back on track and you'll see that throughout the season, but it's up and down."
However, don't hold your breath for a full reconciliation.
"Our friendship, I don't think it's ever going to be what it was honestly," the 31-year-old added. "I'm catching things now while I watch the episode that everyone else is catching and I'm learning more just like everyone else. It's definitely changed some things and I don't think we'll ever be what we were. I don't really care to be either."
And even though Taylor apologized for kissing Austen, Olivia isn't buying it—especially after watching the drama play out on the reality series.
"We're having these conversations and, at the time, I thought they were genuine," she noted. "She seemed very apologetic and genuine, so to see that she's having conversations with other people that sing a different tune, it's interesting. It's eye-opening and it definitely had an impact on where we are now."
As for where she stands with Austen? Even though he was there to comfort Olivia after her brother Conner's tragic death earlier this year, the exes' reconciliation was short-lived.
"You see us the rest of the season start to try to put our friendship back together, and then that deteriorates," she revealed. "It just gets complicated and tricky. We were right back at our same bulls--t and stuff shortly after."
