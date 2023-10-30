Goldie Hawn Says Aliens Touched Her Face During Out of This World Encounter

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

Forget out-of-towners, Goldie Hawn says she's met out-of-worlders.

The 77-year-old recently revealed that she had an encounter with extra-terrestrials in her early 20s. At the time, she was sleeping in a friend's car while working as a dancer in California.

"I go this high-pitched sound in my ear," Goldie remembered, per Today, during the Oct. 23 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk. "It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads."

The Overboard actress described the aliens as being "silver" with a "slash for a mouth" and a "tiny little nose." In fact, she saw them engage in an animated conversation.

"They were pointing at me," Goldie continued. "Pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject and they were droning. I could not move, I was paralyzed."

But, despite thinking in the moment that she'd "made contact with outer space," the First Wives Club actress largely dismissed the memory as a dream. At least, until she found books featuring others sharing similar stories of encounters with aliens or experiences with UFOs.