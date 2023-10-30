Friends' Kathleen Turner Reflects on Onscreen Son Matthew Perry's "Good Heart" After His Death

After Matthew Perry died at age 54, Kathleen Turner, who played his character Chandler Bing's parent on Friends, shared her memories of the late actor.

Kathleen Turner is sharing one of her memories of Matthew Perry

One day after the Friends star passed away, the Body of Heat actress—who played the parent of his character Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom—recalled him watching her perform on Broadway.

"He came to see one of my Broadway shows and he came backstage," Turner told People in an interview published Oct. 29. "When he saw me, he yelled out, 'Hey dad' and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf."

The Romancing the Stone star, who noted she last saw Perry over a decade ago, explained that one thing that stuck with her was how he treated people around him.

"I liked him," she continued. "He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor." 

Turner also reminisced about Perry's close bond with his costars Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxLisa KudrowMatt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"I need to emphasize that these kids were a tight group. I was more in and out of his life," she added. "They were a clique, all of them. They were a very tight knit group."

Perry died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/WireImage

The law enforcement source told the outlet the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there were no signs of foul play. However, Perry's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

After learning of Perry's death, stars like Olivia Munn and Rumer Willis, family members and industry figures paid tribute. 

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as executive producer Kevin Bright said in a statement obtained by E! News. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

Calling him a "brilliant talent," the trio then reflected on his performance on Friends.

"It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they continued. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart." 

Perry received an Emmy nomination in 2002 for his portrayal of Chandler Bing. It was one of the many nods he received throughout his career with others being for his guest role on The West Wing and performance on The Ron Clark Story.

In addition to working in television—with other shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and The Odd Couple revival—Perry appeared in movies like Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. And just one year before his death, he Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in which he wrote about his life, career, battle with addiction and journey to sobriety.

To look back at his life in pictures, keep reading.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

E! News has reached out to Perry's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

