Friends' Kathleen Turner Reflects on Onscreen Son Matthew Perry's "Good Heart" After His Death

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Kathleen Turner is sharing one of her memories of Matthew Perry.

One day after the Friends star passed away, the Body of Heat actress—who played the parent of his character Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom—recalled him watching her perform on Broadway.

"He came to see one of my Broadway shows and he came backstage," Turner told People in an interview published Oct. 29. "When he saw me, he yelled out, 'Hey dad' and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf."

The Romancing the Stone star, who noted she last saw Perry over a decade ago, explained that one thing that stuck with her was how he treated people around him.

"I liked him," she continued. "He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor."

Turner also reminisced about Perry's close bond with his costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"I need to emphasize that these kids were a tight group. I was more in and out of his life," she added. "They were a clique, all of them. They were a very tight knit group."