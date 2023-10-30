Matthew Perry's Former Costar Ione Skye Shares Their Final Text Exchange Days Before His Death

Matthew Perry and Ione Skye kept in touch after working together in the late 80s, and now the actress has revealed their last messages.

Ione Skye is remembering her friend. 

Following Matthew Perry's death from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon costar recalled their last conversation.

Alongside a throwback picture of the two actors, Ione shared screenshots of the pair's back and forth on Oct. 29, revealing in the caption that their conversation had only just taken place. "My last exchange a week ago," the 53-year-old wrote. "I'm very very sad. Loved this guy."

And as for the texts themselves, they were a fond reflection of their time together after working on the 1988 film.

"Hi! I hope all is well," Matthew wrote. "I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You[r] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are." 

And after Ione responded, "Awe. I love that. Xo," the Friends alum added, "Hope you are healthy and happy."

Ione responded that she is, and to her former costar, added, "Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you."

Matthew ended their exchange with, "Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"

The Odd Couple star died from an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News, noting that no foul play is suspected.

The following day, authorities told NBC News that initial autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report. Per the outlet, a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred Matthew's cause of death, and further investigation has been petitioned.

Nicholas Hunt / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the wake of his passing, several of Matthew's former costars and friends have paid tribute, including Friends co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman as has Morgan Fairchild and Kathleen Turner, who played his parents on the sitcom.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's love interest Janice on Friends, shared a heartfelt tribute to Matthew.

"What a loss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of them. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

To relive Matthew's life in pictures, keep reading. 

