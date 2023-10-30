Matthew Perry's Former Costar Ione Skye Shares Their Final Text Exchange Days Before His Death

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Ione Skye is remembering her friend.

Following Matthew Perry's death from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon costar recalled their last conversation.

Alongside a throwback picture of the two actors, Ione shared screenshots of the pair's back and forth on Oct. 29, revealing in the caption that their conversation had only just taken place. "My last exchange a week ago," the 53-year-old wrote. "I'm very very sad. Loved this guy."

And as for the texts themselves, they were a fond reflection of their time together after working on the 1988 film.

"Hi! I hope all is well," Matthew wrote. "I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You[r] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are."

And after Ione responded, "Awe. I love that. Xo," the Friends alum added, "Hope you are healthy and happy."

Ione responded that she is, and to her former costar, added, "Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you."