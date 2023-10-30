Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

Authorities have shed light on Matthew Perry's autopsy results just one day after the Friends star died from an apparent drowning.

Details on Matthew Perry's cause of death will likely take several weeks to be disclosed.

In the hours following his sudden passing, initial autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report, authorities told NBC News. According to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per the publication, Perry's cause of death has been deferred, and further investigation has been petitioned.

While authorities continue to work on reaching an official conclusion, the medical examiner's office confirmed to the outlet that the actor's body was ready to be released to his family.

The Friends star died in an apparent drowning on Oct. 28, a rep and law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54 years old.

The source shared that the incident, which occurred at his home in Los Angeles, was "treated as a water rescue," adding that no foul play is suspected. An LAPD spokesperson also confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties."

The Emmy nominee was honored with tributes from fellow stars, friends and those closest to him, including his loved ones, following his passing.

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They noted of his fans, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Keep reading to revisit the actor's extraordinary life in pictures.

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

