Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

Details on Matthew Perry's cause of death will likely take several weeks to be disclosed.
In the hours following his sudden passing, initial autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report, authorities told NBC News. According to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per the publication, Perry's cause of death has been deferred, and further investigation has been petitioned.
While authorities continue to work on reaching an official conclusion, the medical examiner's office confirmed to the outlet that the actor's body was ready to be released to his family.
The Friends star died in an apparent drowning on Oct. 28, a rep and law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54 years old.
The source shared that the incident, which occurred at his home in Los Angeles, was "treated as a water rescue," adding that no foul play is suspected. An LAPD spokesperson also confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties."
The Emmy nominee was honored with tributes from fellow stars, friends and those closest to him, including his loved ones, following his passing.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."
They noted of his fans, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
