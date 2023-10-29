Heartbroken Friends Co-Creators Honor "Funniest Person" Matthew Perry

After Matthew Perry's shocking death Oct. 28, Friends' Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright remembered their fallen star: "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

This is the one that no one wanted to experience.

After Matthew Perry's sudden and shocking death, Friends' co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as executive producer Kevin Bright paid tribute to their fallen star.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they shared in a statement. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

After all, could he be any funnier?

"He was a brilliant talent," the trio continued. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

They signed their tribute with a nod to the iconic sitcom's episode titles: "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

NBCU Photo Bank

The 54-year-old died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family shared in a statement to People shortly after his death. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him," they added, "and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Indeed, friends, family and fans have flooded social media with tributes

"What a loss," Friends' Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on-again, off-again girlfriend, shared. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Meanwhile, his Odd Couple costar Yvette Nicole Brown was left nearly speechless. "I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life," she wrote. "54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry."

Read on to relive his life in pictures...

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

