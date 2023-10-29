Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on "Magical Summer" Romance With Matthew Perry in Moving Tribute

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her favorite memory of Matthew Perry in the wake of the actor's tragic death.

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," the Oscar winner shared Oct. 29 in a moving Instagram tribute. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with."

The Iron Man actress went on to reveal she and the late Friends star actually shared a brief romance during their early years trying to make it in Hollywood.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," Paltrow continued. "It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did."