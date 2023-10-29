Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on "Magical Summer" Romance With Matthew Perry in Moving Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a little-known story of Matthew Perry from their early years in Hollywood in an emotional tribute one day after the Friends star died at the age of 54.

By Brett Malec Oct 29, 2023 7:18 PMTags
Gwyneth PaltrowMatthew Perry
Watch: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her favorite memory of Matthew Perry in the wake of the actor's tragic death.

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," the Oscar winner shared Oct. 29 in a moving Instagram tribute. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with."

The Iron Man actress went on to reveal she and the late Friends star actually shared a brief romance during their early years trying to make it in Hollywood.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," Paltrow continued. "It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

But even though they didn't stay in touch in recent years, Paltrow was devastated to learn of Perry's sudden passing.

"I am super sad today, as so many of us are," she concluded her post. "I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

The 54-year-old actor died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Paltrow isn't alone is honoring the star in the wake of his death. Famous fans including Olivia Munn, Rumer Willis, Mira Sorvino and Shannen Doherty have all spoken out to pay tribute to the TV legend.

In his memory, here's a look back at his life in pictures.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

4

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

5

Lance Bass Reacts to Justin Timberlake Criticism, Britney Spears Book