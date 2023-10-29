Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on "Magical Summer" Romance With Matthew Perry in Moving Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her favorite memory of Matthew Perry in the wake of the actor's tragic death.
"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," the Oscar winner shared Oct. 29 in a moving Instagram tribute. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with."
The Iron Man actress went on to reveal she and the late Friends star actually shared a brief romance during their early years trying to make it in Hollywood.
"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," Paltrow continued. "It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did."
But even though they didn't stay in touch in recent years, Paltrow was devastated to learn of Perry's sudden passing.
"I am super sad today, as so many of us are," she concluded her post. "I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."
The 54-year-old actor died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
Paltrow isn't alone is honoring the star in the wake of his death. Famous fans including Olivia Munn, Rumer Willis, Mira Sorvino and Shannen Doherty have all spoken out to pay tribute to the TV legend.
In his memory, here's a look back at his life in pictures.