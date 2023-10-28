Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Dress Up as Britney Spears at Star-Studded Halloween 2023 Party

Watch : Biggest Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba will intoxicate you with their Halloween costumes.

On Oct. 27, the Paris in Love star and Honest Company co-founder arrived separately at the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party with each wearing one of the styles that Britney Spears sports in her iconic 2003 music video "Toxic."

Paris, a longtime friend of the pop star, sported a teal flight attendant costume. She attended the party with her husband Carter Reum, who was dressed up as a pilot. She also posted on Instagram a video of herself walking and modeling her outfit to the tune of the intro to Britney's 2007 music video "Gimme More." Paris lip-syncs, "It's Britney, bitch."

"In honor of our Queen," the heiress captioned her post. "Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly."

Jessica wore a sparkling nude bodysuit to the Casamigos party. The Sin City actress was accompanied by Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who arrived in a schoolgirl costume that Britney wears in her 1998 debut music video "...Baby One More Time."