Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Dress Up as Britney Spears at Star-Studded Halloween 2023 Party

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba channeled Britney Spears from her "Toxic" music video at the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party. See them and other celebs in their costumes.

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba will intoxicate you with their Halloween costumes.

On Oct. 27, the Paris in Love star and Honest Company co-founder arrived separately at the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party with each wearing one of the styles that Britney Spears sports in her iconic 2003 music video "Toxic."

Paris, a longtime friend of the pop star, sported a teal flight attendant costume. She attended the party with her husband Carter Reum, who was dressed up as a pilot. She also posted on Instagram a video of herself walking and modeling her outfit to the tune of the intro to Britney's 2007 music video "Gimme More." Paris lip-syncs, "It's Britney, bitch."

"In honor of our Queen," the heiress captioned her post. "Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly."

Jessica wore a sparkling nude bodysuit to the Casamigos party. The Sin City actress was accompanied by Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who arrived in a schoolgirl costume that Britney wears in her 1998 debut music video "...Baby One More Time."

photos
Britney Spears' Memoir Bombshells

The party took place three days after the release of the singer's bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, during which she detailed her life and struggles before and after being placed on a conservatorship that controlled her finances and personal affairs. It was terminated in 2021 after 13 years. In her book, she also spoke favorably about her friendship with Paris.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Britney herself did not attend the Halloween party. Other celebrity guests included Lauren ConradJodi Turner-SmithChrishell Stause and several of her Selling Sunset costars.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

See photos of stars celebrating the holiday at the party and elsewhere below:

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum appears at the annual Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachel Lindsay

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jodi Turner-Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Jessica Alba

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin Bieber & Presley Gerber

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tyga

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan & Chrishell Stause

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jason Oppenheim & Brett Oppenheim

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & Tatum Thompson

The Kardashians star and her son made major moo-ves dressed as cows at a pumpkin-carving bash.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

The model vamped it up for a Halloween dinner party.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Penthouse" singer went as Barbie from the Barbie movie for The Original Donut Shop's Halloween party Oct. 25.

Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple was magical as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda.

TikTok

Heather Morris

The Glee star went as a Hufflepuff student from Harry Potter to her son's school dress-up day.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal

Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us star avoids zombies during a visit to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Nicole Richie

It's knives out for the star's Halloween Horror Nights trip.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariana Madix & Harvey Guillen

The Vanderpump Rules star and What We Do in the Shadows actor are scared stiff during their Universal Studios outing.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jamie Foxx

The Oscar winner holds his own amongst a crowd of creepy clowns.

Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios

Travis Barker & Alabama Barker

The father-daughter duo rock out at Halloween Horror Night in Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

The couple enjoys a frightening date night at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Frankie Jonas

The JoBros' youngest sibling has a scary good time at Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

Amber Rose

THe star and her son Sebastian get spooked at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Jabari Banks

The Bel-Air star is scared silly at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
